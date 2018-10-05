News

TOP STORIES Friday, October 5, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

LOCAL

  • Upper Peninsula: It's snowing already in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
  • Detroit: 2 people shot on Southfield Freeway; it's unknown who shot them and why.
  • Lake Erie: Mystery solved? Shipwreck may be oldest found in Lake Erie.
  • Huntington Bank: Huntington Bank closing 70 branches; 5 closing in Metro Detroit.
  • Traffic: Metro Detroit weekend road construction list for Oct. 5-8.
  • Midtown Detroit: Wayne State University police fire at shooting suspect during chase.
  • Melvindale: Body found in Ohio believed to be missing Melvindale man.
  • Gordie Howe Intl Bridge: Gordie Howe International Bridge construction event.
  • WeatherCool, cloudy Friday with possible showers.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Mattress Firm: Company files for bankruptcy and will close up to 700 stores.
  • Colorado: Bystander steps in to help strangers accosted for speaking Spanish.
  • Unemployment: Unemployment rate falls to 49-year low.
  • AmazonCompany eliminates bonuses and stock awards for hourly workers.
  • Florida: Florida attorney general launches tip site to investigate priest abuse.

POLITICS:

  • Brett Kavanaugh: Senate holds cloture vote for Supreme Court nominee.
  • Utah: Suspect admits he sent toxic letters to Trump, top officials.
  • IndiaIndia risks US sanctions following $5 billion Russia defense deal.
  • ChinaChina says Pence's allegations of meddling created 'out of thin air'.
  • Brett Kavanaugh: Kavanaugh writes op-ed arguing he is an 'independent, impartial judge'.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Amy Schumer: Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski were arrested in Kavanaugh protests.
  • Ben Affleck: Actor opens up about battle with alcohol addiction.
  • Renaissance Festival: Time is running out for half-priced ticket to the 2018 Michigan Renaissance Festival.

SPORTS:

  • Red Wings: Detroit Red Wings lose to Columbus Blue Jackets.
  • Michigan Football: 5 reasons Maryland could be Michigan football's toughest test since Notre Dame.
  • Livonia: Soccer steps in for homecoming after Clarenceville HS cancels rest of football season.

JOBS: 

  • DetroitUnited Children and Family First in Detroit seeking program services manager.
  • Oakland County: Michigan Liberation looking for canvassers.
  • Saline: Kelly Services looking for automotive assembly workers.
  • Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for gift processing coordinator.
  • Walled LakeStaples hiring sales associate.

