TOP STORIES Friday, October 5, 2018

- Brett Kavanaugh: Senate holds cloture vote for Supreme Court nominee.
- Detroit: 2 people shot on Southfield Freeway; it's unknown who shot them and why.
- Melvindale: Body found in Ohio believed to be missing Melvindale man.
- Gordie Howe Intl Bridge: Gordie Howe International Bridge construction event.
LOCAL:
- Upper Peninsula: It's snowing already in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
- Lake Erie: Mystery solved? Shipwreck may be oldest found in Lake Erie.
- Huntington Bank: Huntington Bank closing 70 branches; 5 closing in Metro Detroit.
- Traffic: Metro Detroit weekend road construction list for Oct. 5-8.
- Midtown Detroit: Wayne State University police fire at shooting suspect during chase.
- Weather: Cool, cloudy Friday with possible showers.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Mattress Firm: Company files for bankruptcy and will close up to 700 stores.
- Colorado: Bystander steps in to help strangers accosted for speaking Spanish.
- Unemployment: Unemployment rate falls to 49-year low.
- Amazon: Company eliminates bonuses and stock awards for hourly workers.
- Florida: Florida attorney general launches tip site to investigate priest abuse.
POLITICS:
- Utah: Suspect admits he sent toxic letters to Trump, top officials.
- India: India risks US sanctions following $5 billion Russia defense deal.
- China: China says Pence's allegations of meddling created 'out of thin air'.
- Brett Kavanaugh: Kavanaugh writes op-ed arguing he is an 'independent, impartial judge'.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Amy Schumer: Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski were arrested in Kavanaugh protests.
- Ben Affleck: Actor opens up about battle with alcohol addiction.
- Renaissance Festival: Time is running out for half-priced ticket to the 2018 Michigan Renaissance Festival.
SPORTS:
- Red Wings: Detroit Red Wings lose to Columbus Blue Jackets.
- Michigan Football: 5 reasons Maryland could be Michigan football's toughest test since Notre Dame.
- Livonia: Soccer steps in for homecoming after Clarenceville HS cancels rest of football season.
JOBS:
- Detroit: United Children and Family First in Detroit seeking program services manager.
- Oakland County: Michigan Liberation looking for canvassers.
- Saline: Kelly Services looking for automotive assembly workers.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for gift processing coordinator.
- Walled Lake: Staples hiring sales associate.
