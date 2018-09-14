TOP STORIES Friday, September 14, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Hurricane Florence: Tracking the storm as it lands in North Carolina.
- Detroit: 5-year-old killed in Detroit; man shot, killed by police next morning.
- Warren: Fitzgerald High School students to return to class Friday after student fatally stabbed.
- Marijuana: Michigan judge blocks shutdown of nearly 100 marijuana businesses.
LOCAL:
- Hepatitis A: Health officials confirm case of hepatitis A at Michigan Renaissance Festival in Holly.
- Lansing: Gov. Snyder wants resolution as dispute stalls Michigan roadwork.
- Health: Michigan retired principal and cancer survivor use running for mental, physical health.
- Danyna Gibson: Family of Warren teenager fatally stabbed in school wants answers.
- Exel Taylor: Man to spend at least 15 years in prison for 3-year-old's shooting outside Detroit gas station.
- Weather: Partly sunny Friday with warm weekend ahead.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Massachusetts: Homes burn after suspected explosions.
- Catholic Church: Cardinal says his own mother is 'embarrassed to be Catholic'.
- Milwaukee: Officer fired for 'racist' social media posts.
- Hurricane Florence: Carolina food banks in desperate need of donations.
POLITICS:
- Immigration: More immigrant children than ever are in US custody.
- New York: Governor Andrew Cuomo defeats actress Cynthia Nixon in primary.
- Mexico: US plans to pay $20 million to help Mexico deport migrants.
- Puerto Rico: Military pointed out 'high' potential for government failure after Hurricane Maria, documents reveal.
- Paul Manafort: Manafort and special counsel close to deal for guilty plea.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- NRA: National Rifle Association depicts 'Thomas & Friends' characters in KKK hoods.
- Aziz Ansari: Comedian making comeback after #MeToo accusation.
- Missouri: Town gets new newspaper - The Uranus Examiner.
SPORTS:
- Red Wings: Detroit Red Wings debut refreshed 'Hockeytown' logo.
- Detroit Lions: Matt Patricia, Detroit Lions looking to clean up after opening-game mess.
- Michigan Football: Michigan football has major opportunity to climb rankings over next month.
JOBS:
- Detroit: Henry Ford Health System holding job fair Sept. 18.
- Romulus: Logos Logistics hiring CDL-A drivers.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring marketing coordinator.
- Detroit: Construction employment fair to be held Sept. 13.
- Southgate: AJM Packaging holding open interviews for general labor work.
