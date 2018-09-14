TOP STORIES Friday, September 14, 2018

News

LOCAL

  • Detroit: 5-year-old killed in Detroit; man shot, killed by police next morning.​​​​​​​
  • Warren: Fitzgerald High School students to return to class Friday after student fatally stabbed.​​​​​​​
  • Marijuana​​​​​​​​​​​​​​: Michigan judge blocks shutdown of nearly 100 marijuana businesses.
  • Hepatitis A: Health officials confirm case of hepatitis A at Michigan Renaissance Festival in Holly.
  • Lansing: Gov. Snyder wants resolution as dispute stalls Michigan roadwork.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
  • Health​​​​​​​: Michigan retired principal and cancer survivor use running for mental, physical health.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
  • Danyna Gibson: Family of Warren teenager fatally stabbed in school wants answers.​​​​​​​
  • Exel Taylor​​​​​​​: Man to spend at least 15 years in prison for 3-year-old's shooting outside Detroit gas station.
  • WeatherPartly sunny Friday with warm weekend ahead.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

POLITICS:

  • ImmigrationMore immigrant children than ever are in US custody.​​​​​​​
  • New York: Governor Andrew Cuomo defeats actress Cynthia Nixon in primary.
  • Mexico: US plans to pay $20 million to help Mexico deport migrants.​​​​​​​
  • Puerto Rico: Military pointed out 'high' potential for government failure after Hurricane Maria, documents reveal.
  • Paul Manafort​​​​​: Manafort and special counsel close to deal for guilty plea.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • NRA: National Rifle Association depicts 'Thomas & Friends' characters in KKK hoods​​​​​​​.
  • Aziz Ansari: Comedian making comeback after #MeToo accusation.
  • Missouri: Town gets new newspaper - The Uranus Examiner.

JOBS: 

  • Detroit: Henry Ford Health System holding job fair Sept. 18.
  • RomulusLogos Logistics hiring CDL-A drivers.
  • Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring marketing coordinator.
  • DetroitConstruction employment fair to be held Sept. 13.
  • Southgate: AJM Packaging holding open interviews for general labor work.

