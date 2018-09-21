TOP STORIES Friday, September 21, 2018

News

  • New York City: 5 people, 3 of them infants, stabbed at day care center.
  • MarylandWoman who killed 3 people at Rite Aid center was a disgruntled worker.
LOCAL

  • Detroit: Man to be sentenced for hit-and-run crash that killed 8-year-old Detroit boy.
  • Richard Billingslea: Detroit officer to be sentenced for excessive force caught on camera at gas station.
  • Grosse Pointe Woods: Police release sketch of man who attempted to abduct a child.
  • Detroit: Nonprofit Alternatives For Girls to possibly lose major funding.​​​​​​​
  • Orion Township: Suspected drunken driver crashes car into home, flees.
  • Detroit: Rally held for deaf man facing deportation from Detroit to Nigeria. ​​​​​​​
  • Sumpter Township: Jury finds man guilty on all charges in murder of girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter.
  • United Auto Workers: Federal government looking into UAW spending.
  • WeatherWindy with storm chances Friday.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

POLITICS:

  • Ben Carson: Trump sends Carson to Puerto Rico for Hurricane Maria anniversary.
  • Google: Senators' Gmail accounts targeted by foreign hackers.
  • Christine Blasey Ford: Family of Kavanaugh accuser issues statement of support.
  • Ralph NormanCongressman jokes about Kavanaugh sexual assault controversy.​​​​​​​
  • Immigration: ICE arrested undocumented immigrants who take in undocumented children.​​​​​​​

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Rihanna: Singer appointed ambassador of Barbados.
  • Suge Knight: Hip hop mogul pleads no contest to manslaughter.
  • Demi Lovato: Singer's mom breaks silence about daughter's overdose.

​​​​​​​​SPORTS:

  • Joe Fauria: Former Detroit Lions tight end weighs in on franchise culture.
  • Red Wings: Blackhawks will play top forwards in preseason game against Red Wings.
  • Michigan Football: Michigan football can't afford to slip up in first three Big Ten games -- starting with Nebraska.

JOBS: 

  • Kohl's: Retailer to hire 90,000 seasonal employees as the holidays approach.
  • DetroitCesar Chavez Academy hiring special education teacher.
  • Sterling HeightsSilver Pine Medical Group seeking medical assistants.
  • Auburn Hills: Springhill Suites hiring breakfast attendant.
  • Canton Township: Forms press, collator, folder operator needed at Stylecraft Printing.

