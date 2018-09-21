TOP STORIES Friday, September 21, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- New York City: 5 people, 3 of them infants, stabbed at day care center.
- Maryland: Woman who killed 3 people at Rite Aid center was a disgruntled worker.
- Richard Billingslea: Detroit officer to be sentenced for excessive force caught on camera at gas station.
- Detroit: Nonprofit Alternatives For Girls to possibly lose major funding.
LOCAL:
- Detroit: Man to be sentenced for hit-and-run crash that killed 8-year-old Detroit boy.
- Richard Billingslea: Detroit officer to be sentenced for excessive force caught on camera at gas station.
- Grosse Pointe Woods: Police release sketch of man who attempted to abduct a child.
- Detroit: Nonprofit Alternatives For Girls to possibly lose major funding.
- Orion Township: Suspected drunken driver crashes car into home, flees.
- Detroit: Rally held for deaf man facing deportation from Detroit to Nigeria.
- Sumpter Township: Jury finds man guilty on all charges in murder of girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter.
- United Auto Workers: Federal government looking into UAW spending.
- Weather: Windy with storm chances Friday.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- New York City: 5 people, 3 of them infants, stabbed at day care center.
- Maryland: Woman who killed 3 people at Rite Aid center was a disgruntled worker.
- Southwest Airlines: Former Southwest employee's lawsuit alleges there was a 'whites-only' break room at Houston airport.
- Florence: Flooding is sending unheard amounts of water through the Carolinas.
- Plastic Straws: California bans plastic straws in full-service restaurants.
POLITICS:
- Ben Carson: Trump sends Carson to Puerto Rico for Hurricane Maria anniversary.
- Google: Senators' Gmail accounts targeted by foreign hackers.
- Christine Blasey Ford: Family of Kavanaugh accuser issues statement of support.
- Ralph Norman: Congressman jokes about Kavanaugh sexual assault controversy.
- Immigration: ICE arrested undocumented immigrants who take in undocumented children.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Rihanna: Singer appointed ambassador of Barbados.
- Suge Knight: Hip hop mogul pleads no contest to manslaughter.
- Demi Lovato: Singer's mom breaks silence about daughter's overdose.
SPORTS:
- Joe Fauria: Former Detroit Lions tight end weighs in on franchise culture.
- Red Wings: Blackhawks will play top forwards in preseason game against Red Wings.
- Michigan Football: Michigan football can't afford to slip up in first three Big Ten games -- starting with Nebraska.
JOBS:
- Kohl's: Retailer to hire 90,000 seasonal employees as the holidays approach.
- Detroit: Cesar Chavez Academy hiring special education teacher.
- Sterling Heights: Silver Pine Medical Group seeking medical assistants.
- Auburn Hills: Springhill Suites hiring breakfast attendant.
- Canton Township: Forms press, collator, folder operator needed at Stylecraft Printing.
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.