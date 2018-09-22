TOP STORIES Saturday, September 22, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Florence: 44 dead as Florence-weary Carolinas face more flooding and rising river
- UP: Psychologist charged after allegedly giving patients drugs in exchange for sexual favors
- Michigan: AG investigates Catholic church sex crime allegations at state's 7 dioceses
- Sterling Heights: Police investigating sex assault of 5-year-old on school bus
LOCAL:
- Weather: Metro Detroit weather forecast: Fall begins today, and it feels like it
- Sterling Heights: Police investigating sex assault of 5-year-old on school bus
- UP:Psychologist charged after allegedly giving patients drugs in exchange for sexual favors
- Lansing: 4 charged in conspiracy to assault, murder young child at Michigan fair
- Harper Woods: Police investigate house explosion that rocked Harper Woods
- St. Clair Shores: Man sentenced to 26 years in prison on child pornography charges
- Detroit: Police arrest 2 on suspicion of robbing a 70-year-old man
- Michigan: AG investigates Catholic church sex crime allegations at state's 7 dioceses
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- India: Catholic bishop arrested after being accused of raping nun
- Missouri: Islamophobic radio ad hits Claire McCaskill
- Washington, DC: US changes course to allow Russian surveillance flyover
- Florence: 44 dead as Florence-weary Carolinas face more flooding and rising river
POLITICS:
- Missouri: Islamophobic radio ad hits Claire McCaskill
- Washington, DC: Murkowski will wait until Ford testifies before making decision
- Washington, DC: US changes course to allow Russian surveillance flyover
- Michigan: 'Schuette, Hands Off My Healthcare' Michigan Democratic Party rally taking place Saturday in Detroit
- Michigan: Whitmer, Schuette butt heads over GOP's Nassar advertisement
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Rihanna: Singer appointed ambassador of Barbados
- Michelle Obama: Former first lady is selling out arenas on her book tour
- Suge Knight: Hip hop mogul pleads no contest to manslaughter
- Demi Lovato: Singer's mom breaks silence about daughter's overdose
SPORTS:
- Colin Kaepernick: Athlete to be honored by Harvard University
- US Golf: Tiger, Phil as teammates? Cheering for bad shots? Only in the Ryder Cup
- Red Wings: Blackhawks will play top forwards in preseason game against Red Wings
- Michigan Football: Michigan football can't afford to slip up in first three Big Ten games -- starting with Nebraska
- Detroit: Tigers DH Victor Martinez says Saturday will be final game of career
JOBS:
- Kohl's: Retailer to hire 90,000 seasonal employees as the holidays approach.
- Detroit: Cesar Chavez Academy hiring special education teacher.
- Sterling Heights: Silver Pine Medical Group seeking medical assistants.
- Auburn Hills: Springhill Suites hiring breakfast attendant.
- Canton Township: Forms press, collator, folder operator needed at Stylecraft Printing.
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.