TOP STORIES Saturday, September 22, 2018

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Florence: 44 dead as Florence-weary Carolinas face more flooding and rising river 
  • UP: Psychologist charged after allegedly giving patients drugs in exchange for sexual favors
  • Michigan: AG investigates Catholic church sex crime allegations at state's 7 dioceses
  • Sterling Heights: Police investigating sex assault of 5-year-old on school bus 

LOCAL

  • WeatherMetro Detroit weather forecast: Fall begins today, and it feels like it
  • Lansing: 4 charged in conspiracy to assault, murder young child at Michigan fair
  • Harper Woods: Police investigate house explosion that rocked Harper Woods
  • St. Clair Shores: Man sentenced to 26 years in prison on child pornography charges
  • Detroit: Police arrest 2 on suspicion of robbing a 70-year-old man
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • India: Catholic bishop arrested after being accused of raping nun
  • Missouri:​ Islamophobic radio ad hits Claire McCaskill
  • Washington, DC: US changes course to allow Russian surveillance flyover
POLITICS:

  • Washington, DC: Murkowski will wait until Ford testifies before making decision
  • Michigan: 'Schuette, Hands Off My Healthcare' Michigan Democratic Party rally taking place Saturday in Detroit
  • Michigan: Whitmer, Schuette butt heads over GOP's Nassar advertisement

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Rihanna: Singer appointed ambassador of Barbados
  • Michelle Obama: Former first lady is selling out arenas on her book tour
  • Suge Knight: Hip hop mogul pleads no contest to manslaughter
  • Demi Lovato: Singer's mom breaks silence about daughter's overdose

SPORTS:

  • Colin Kaepernick: Athlete to be honored by Harvard University 
  • US Golf: Tiger, Phil as teammates? Cheering for bad shots? Only in the Ryder Cup
  • Red Wings: Blackhawks will play top forwards in preseason game against Red Wings
  • Michigan Football: Michigan football can't afford to slip up in first three Big Ten games -- starting with Nebraska
  • Detroit: Tigers DH Victor Martinez says Saturday will be final game of career

JOBS: 

  • Kohl's: Retailer to hire 90,000 seasonal employees as the holidays approach.
  • DetroitCesar Chavez Academy hiring special education teacher.
  • Sterling HeightsSilver Pine Medical Group seeking medical assistants.
  • Auburn Hills: Springhill Suites hiring breakfast attendant.
  • Canton Township: Forms press, collator, folder operator needed at Stylecraft Printing.

