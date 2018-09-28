TOP STORIES Friday, September 28, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Brett Kavanaugh: Senate panel to vote on Kavanaugh's nomination to Supreme Court.
- Lakeside Mall: Sterling Heights officials unveil potential plans for Lakeside Mall.
- Construction: Operating engineers agree to get back to work at Michigan construction sites.
- Nashville: Officer charged in fatal shooting of black man.
LOCAL:
- Detroit: Shot fired during road rage crash on westbound I-94 near Brush Street.
- St. Clair Shores: Man shot in wrist at Shore Pointe Motor Lodge.
- Macomb County: Bus driver forgets 6-year-old with autism in bus.
- Detroit: Doctor sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for health care fraud.
- Ecorse: Human remains found on abandoned lot in Ecorse identified as missing Detroit mother of 4.
- Macomb County: Suspect in fatal Fitzgerald High School stabbing to get psychiatric evaluation.
- Gordie Howe Intl Bridge: Project update expected today.
- Weather: Rain possible Friday evening, frost Saturday morning.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Nashville: Officer charged in fatal shooting of black man.
- Boy Scouts: Boy Scouts recalls neckerchief slides due to lead paint.
- North Carolina: Flooding risk remains 2 weeks after Florence.
- Minneapolis: Former Minneapolis officer to stand trial in woman's death.
- Boeing: Air Force awards $9B contract to Boeing for new training jets.
POLITICS:
- Brett Kavanaugh: Senate panel to vote on Kavanaugh's nomination to Supreme Court.
- Brett Kavanaugh: Key moments from Ford, Kavanaugh testimony at Senate hearing.
- American Bar Association: Legal group asks to delay Kavanaugh vote.
- Sanctions: US runs into opposition from Russia, China on North Korea sanctions.
- Orrin Hatch: Hatch on Kavanaugh accuser: 'She's an attractive, good witness'.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Fox News: Fox News fires contributor over tweets during Kavanaugh hearing.
- Brett Kavanaugh: How late night hosts reacted to Ford-Kavanaugh hearing.
- JWoww: Jersey Shore star's husband vows to win her back.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Lions: Detroit Lions will try for back-to-back wins.
- Michigan Football: Here's how Michigan football could be ranked in top 10 by end of this weekend.
- Red Wings: Andreas Athanasiou looks ripe for his best season yet with Red Wings.
JOBS:
- Walled Lake: Staples hiring sales associate.
- Auburn Hills: 500 jobs available at Topgolf.
- Troy: Gutter installers needed at Gutter Grate.
- Kohl's: Retailer to hire 90,000 seasonal employees as the holidays approach.
- Detroit: Cesar Chavez Academy hiring special education teacher.
