TOP STORIES Friday, September 28, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Brett Kavanaugh: Senate panel to vote on Kavanaugh's nomination to Supreme Court.
  • Lakeside Mall: Sterling Heights officials unveil potential plans for Lakeside Mall.
  • Construction: Operating engineers agree to get back to work at Michigan construction sites.
  • Nashville​​​​​​: Officer charged in fatal shooting of black man.

LOCAL

  • Detroit: Shot fired during road rage crash on westbound I-94 near Brush Street.
  • St. Clair Shores: Man shot in wrist at Shore Pointe Motor Lodge.
  • Macomb County: Bus driver forgets 6-year-old with autism in bus.
  • Detroit: Doctor sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for health care fraud.
  • Lakeside Mall: Sterling Heights officials unveil potential plans for Lakeside Mall.
  • Construction: Operating engineers agree to get back to work at Michigan construction sites.
  • Ecorse: Human remains found on abandoned lot in Ecorse identified as missing Detroit mother of 4.
  • Macomb County: Suspect in fatal Fitzgerald High School stabbing to get psychiatric evaluation.
  • Gordie Howe Intl Bridge: Project update expected today.
  • WeatherRain possible Friday evening, frost Saturday morning.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Nashville​​​​​​: Officer charged in fatal shooting of black man.
  • Boy Scouts: Boy Scouts recalls neckerchief slides due to lead paint.
  • North CarolinaFlooding risk remains 2 weeks after Florence.
  • Minneapolis: Former Minneapolis officer to stand trial in woman's death.
  • Boeing: Air Force awards $9B contract to Boeing for new training jets.

POLITICS:

  • Brett Kavanaugh: Senate panel to vote on Kavanaugh's nomination to Supreme Court.
  • Brett KavanaughKey moments from Ford, Kavanaugh testimony at Senate hearing.
  • American Bar AssociationLegal group asks to delay Kavanaugh vote.
  • Sanctions: US runs into opposition from Russia, China on North Korea sanctions.
  • Orrin Hatch: Hatch on Kavanaugh accuser: 'She's an attractive, good witness'.

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Lions: Detroit Lions will try for back-to-back wins.
  • Michigan Football: Here's how Michigan football could be ranked in top 10 by end of this weekend.
  • Red Wings: Andreas Athanasiou looks ripe for his best season yet with Red Wings.

JOBS: 

  • Walled LakeStaples hiring sales associate.
  • Auburn Hills: 500 jobs available at Topgolf.
  • Troy: Gutter installers needed at Gutter Grate.
  • Kohl's: Retailer to hire 90,000 seasonal employees as the holidays approach.
  • DetroitCesar Chavez Academy hiring special education teacher.

