TOP STORIES Friday, September 7, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Rod Allen: Sources say Rod Allen choked Mario Impemba after disagreement over chair in Tigers broadcast booth.
  • Brett Kavanaugh: Day 4 of Senate confirmation hearing for SCOTUS nominee.
  • CincinnatiSuspect had more than 200 rounds of ammunition.
  • White Boy Rick: New podcast detailing the life of 'White Boy Rick' now available.

LOCAL

  • Yooperlite: Man credited with discovering glowing rocks in Michigan.
  • Events: 31 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit.
  • Dearborn: Convicted sex offender on violent crime spree pistol-whips man during carjacking, police say.​​​​​​​
  • Lansing: Michigan drops conviction box from some job, license applications.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
  • St. Clair Shores​​​​​​​: Potential murder-suicide under investigation.​​​​​​​
  • Detroit: Housekeeper files lawsuit claiming Winans family forced her to donate to Detroit church.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
  • WeatherCloudy and cooler with temps in the 50s and 60s.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Hurricane Florence: Storm is forecast to strengthen again and threaten US East Coast next week.
  • Philadelphia: Homeless veteran will get the $400,000 owed to him.
  • California: Woman falls through restaurant's ceiling, caught on camera.
  • Wisconsin: Banker offers free tuition to every senior at Wisconsin high school.

POLITICS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

  • Filip Zadina: Is Red Wings top pick Filip Zadina as good as we think he is?
  • Tiger Woods: Golf star fires best opening round in nearly 20 years.

JOBS: 

  • Southgate: AJM Packaging holding open interviews for general labor work.
  • Farmington Hills: Jewish Association for Residential Care holding career event.
  • Troy1-800-Hansons looking for sales representative.
  • Detroit: Central Transport seeking CDL A drivers.
  • BellevilleDie Services International hiring press/machine operators.

