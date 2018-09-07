TOP STORIES Friday, September 7, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Rod Allen: Sources say Rod Allen choked Mario Impemba after disagreement over chair in Tigers broadcast booth.
- Brett Kavanaugh: Day 4 of Senate confirmation hearing for SCOTUS nominee.
- Cincinnati: Suspect had more than 200 rounds of ammunition.
- White Boy Rick: New podcast detailing the life of 'White Boy Rick' now available.
LOCAL:
- Yooperlite: Man credited with discovering glowing rocks in Michigan.
- Events: 31 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit.
- Dearborn: Convicted sex offender on violent crime spree pistol-whips man during carjacking, police say.
- Lansing: Michigan drops conviction box from some job, license applications.
- St. Clair Shores: Potential murder-suicide under investigation.
- Detroit: Housekeeper files lawsuit claiming Winans family forced her to donate to Detroit church.
- Weather: Cloudy and cooler with temps in the 50s and 60s.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Hurricane Florence: Storm is forecast to strengthen again and threaten US East Coast next week.
- Philadelphia: Homeless veteran will get the $400,000 owed to him.
- California: Woman falls through restaurant's ceiling, caught on camera.
- Wisconsin: Banker offers free tuition to every senior at Wisconsin high school.
POLITICS:
- Cindy McCain: Cindy McCain says, 'Get into the arena' to honor late husband.
- George Papadopoulos: Former Trump aide asks for leniency ahead of sentencing.
- Barack Obama: Former president to return to political spotlight.
- Trump: President tells supporters, it'll be 'your fault' if he gets impeached.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Burt Reynolds: Actor dies at 82.
- Elon Musk: Tesla CEO smokes marijuana on Joe Rogan's podcast.
- Nicki Minaj: Rapper plans on donating $25,000 to 'Cosby Show' actor.
SPORTS:
- Filip Zadina: Is Red Wings top pick Filip Zadina as good as we think he is?
- Tiger Woods: Golf star fires best opening round in nearly 20 years.
JOBS:
- Southgate: AJM Packaging holding open interviews for general labor work.
- Farmington Hills: Jewish Association for Residential Care holding career event.
- Troy: 1-800-Hansons looking for sales representative.
- Detroit: Central Transport seeking CDL A drivers.
- Belleville: Die Services International hiring press/machine operators.
