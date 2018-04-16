TOP STORIES Monday, April 16, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- South Carolina: 7 inmates killed in prison fights, officials say.
- James Comey: Trump slams former FBI director after bombshell interview.
LOCAL:
- Traffic: I-696 construction begins, but no freeway closure yet.
- Warren: Downed power line causes fires.
- Ice Storm: 1,000 power lines downed in Wayne County.
- Detroit Schools: 13 public schools closed Monday due to power outages.
- Weather: First the ice, and now the snow.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- South Carolina: 7 inmates killed in prison fights, officials say.
- Hart Family: Children repeatedly accused their mothers of abuse.
- Canada: Parents arrested for zip-tying man who allegedly wanted sex with their 13-year-old daughter.
- Boston: People run course that spells out 'Boston' on 5th anniversary of bombings.
- Southern California: As Coachella heats up, a wildfire raged nearby.
POLITICS:
- James Comey: Trump slams former FBI director after bombshell interview.
- Nikki Haley: UN ambassador says more sanctions against Russia coming Monday.
- New York Times: Editorial says Trump 'is not above the law'.
- Jon Lerner: Pence's pick for national security adviser withdraws.
- Michael Cohen: Trump's lawyers argue against FBI search of Michael Cohen's records in new filing.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- R. Lee Ermey: 'Full Metal Jacket' actor dies at 74.
- Carrie Underwood: Country singer makes powerful return to the stage.
- Coachella: As music fest heats up, a wildfire raged nearby.
SPORTS:
- Stanley Cup Playoffs: Blue Jackets, Penguins, Wild, Knights win on Sunday.
- Detroit Grand Prix: New race views, other enhancements on deck for 2018.
- Detroit Tigers: Both games of doubleheader vs. Yankees postponed due to weather.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
