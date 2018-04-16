News

TOP STORIES Monday, April 16, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • DTE Energy: 250,000 customers remain without power.
  • Damon Grimes: Hearing Monday against former Michigan state trooper charged with murder of Damon Grimes.
  • South Carolina: 7 inmates killed in prison fights, officials say.
  • James ComeyTrump slams former FBI director after bombshell interview.

LOCAL

  • DTE Energy: 250,000 customers remain without power.
  • Traffic: I-696 construction begins, but no freeway closure yet.
  • Damon Grimes: Hearing Monday against former Michigan state trooper charged with murder of Damon Grimes.
  • Warren: Downed power line causes fires.
  • Ice Storm: 1,000 power lines downed in Wayne County.
  • Detroit Schools: 13 public schools closed Monday due to power outages.
  • WeatherFirst the ice, and now the snow.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • South Carolina: 7 inmates killed in prison fights, officials say.
  • Hart Family: Children repeatedly accused their mothers of abuse.
  • CanadaParents arrested for zip-tying man who allegedly wanted sex with their 13-year-old daughter.
  • Boston: People run course that spells out 'Boston' on 5th anniversary of bombings.
  • Southern California: As Coachella heats up, a wildfire raged nearby.

POLITICS:

  • James ComeyTrump slams former FBI director after bombshell interview.
  • Nikki HaleyUN ambassador says more sanctions against Russia coming Monday.
  • New York Times: Editorial says Trump 'is not above the law'.
  • Jon LernerPence's pick for national security adviser withdraws.
  • Michael Cohen: Trump's lawyers argue against FBI search of Michael Cohen's records in new filing.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • R. Lee Ermey'Full Metal Jacket' actor dies at 74.
  • Carrie UnderwoodCountry singer makes powerful return to the stage.
  • Coachella: As music fest heats up, a wildfire raged nearby.

SPORTS:

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.