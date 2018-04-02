News

TOP STORIES Monday, April 2, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Final FourCan Michigan basketball beat Villanova to win national championship?
  • Ann Arbor: Police issue warning to passionate Michigan Wolverine fans.
  • Detroit: At least 6 shootings on Easter Sunday.
  • CaliforniaFamily's SUV plunge may have been intentional, police say.

LOCAL

  • Traffic: All lanes open on eastbound M-14 at Sheldon Road after fatal crash.
  • Detroit: All clear given after police investigate suspicious suitcase in daycare parking lot.
  • Detroit's West Side: Man dies after passenger in car he was following opens fire.
  • Flat Rock: 2 people found shot, killed.
  • Grand Rapids: Barrier planned to help protect Michigan waterway from invasive sea lamprey.
  • WeatherPossible thunderstorms this week followed by snow, cold.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook CEO defend his company's business model.
  • Chicago: City sees drop in killings, shootings over 13 months.
  • Parkland: After march, school 'feels like jail' to Parkland students.
  • Howard University: Board of trustees meets one of students' nine demands.

POLITICS:

  • David ShulkinFormer Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary says he was fired via Trump tweet.
  • ImmigrationAt Mar-a-Lago, Trump hears from immigration hardliners.
  • Trump: President says 'our country is being stolen' due to illegal immigration.
  • SinclairCompany tells stations to air media-bashing promos - and criticism goes viral.
  • White House: New intern class criticized for lack of diversity.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Steven BochcoEmmy-winning producer dies at 74.
  • The Jackson 5: Free Detroit music festival to pay tribute to The Jackson 5.

SPORTS:

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

