TOP STORIES Monday, April 2, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Final Four: Can Michigan basketball beat Villanova to win national championship?
- Ann Arbor: Police issue warning to passionate Michigan Wolverine fans.
- Detroit: At least 6 shootings on Easter Sunday.
- California: Family's SUV plunge may have been intentional, police say.
LOCAL:
- Traffic: All lanes open on eastbound M-14 at Sheldon Road after fatal crash.
- Detroit: All clear given after police investigate suspicious suitcase in daycare parking lot.
- Detroit's West Side: Man dies after passenger in car he was following opens fire.
- Flat Rock: 2 people found shot, killed.
- Grand Rapids: Barrier planned to help protect Michigan waterway from invasive sea lamprey.
- Weather: Possible thunderstorms this week followed by snow, cold.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook CEO defend his company's business model.
- Chicago: City sees drop in killings, shootings over 13 months.
- Parkland: After march, school 'feels like jail' to Parkland students.
- Howard University: Board of trustees meets one of students' nine demands.
POLITICS:
- David Shulkin: Former Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary says he was fired via Trump tweet.
- Immigration: At Mar-a-Lago, Trump hears from immigration hardliners.
- Trump: President says 'our country is being stolen' due to illegal immigration.
- Sinclair: Company tells stations to air media-bashing promos - and criticism goes viral.
- White House: New intern class criticized for lack of diversity.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Steven Bochco: Emmy-winning producer dies at 74.
- The Jackson 5: Free Detroit music festival to pay tribute to The Jackson 5.
SPORTS:
- NFL Mock Draft: Who will Detroit Lions pick at No. 20?
- Michigan Basketball: Meet the Michigan Wolverines' 'Drip Boys'.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
