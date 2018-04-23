TOP STORIES Monday, April 23, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Detroit: Off-duty officer to be sentenced in rough arrest at Meijer store.
- Tennessee: Waffle House shooting victims include college students, employee.
- Weather: 70 degrees expected today, changes tomorrow.
- Royal Family: UK's Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to baby boy.
LOCAL:
- Missing in Michigan: Paige Renkoski's case still baffles investigators nearly 30 years later.
- Ecorse: Man arrested in connection with Detroit hit-and-run that killed boy, 8.
- Detroit: Michigan State Police work to enforce 45 mph speed limit on I-75 Rouge project route.
- Sterling Heights: Person kicked out of birthday party opens fire, hitting 1.
- Western Michigan: Murder suspect fatally shot by police after holding wife at gunpoint.
- Madison Heights: Man who called 911 to say he killed wife is charged, held without bond.
- Detroit: Off-duty Detroit police officer arrested after allegedly pulling gun in public during argument.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Travis Reinking: Massive manhunt for Waffle House shooting suspect.
- Colorado: Woman says she was fined $500 for saving free Delta Air Lines snack.
- Accenture: CEO says company seeks total gender equality by 2025.
- SW Airlines: About 40 Southwest flights canceled for engine inspection.
POLITICS:
- Trump: President goes on tweetstorm ahead of crucial week.
- Mike Pompeo: Cabinet nominees, including Pompeo, top of Congress' agenda.
- Shania Twain: Singer apologizes after saying she would have voted for Trump.
- Barbara Bush: Four presidents pay tribute to former first lady.
- Nashville: Mayor calls for stricter gun control after Waffle House shooting.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- GQ: Men's magazine lists the Bible as one of the 21 books you don't have to read.
SPORTS:
- NFL Mock Draft: Who will Detroit Lions pick at No. 20?
- Detroit Lions: The case for a running back.
- Detroit Tigers: Royals beat Tigers 8-5 after tiebreaking 3-run homer.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
