News

TOP STORIES Monday, April 23, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Detroit: Off-duty officer to be sentenced in rough arrest at Meijer store.
  • Tennessee: Waffle House shooting victims include college students, employee.
  • Weather70 degrees expected today, changes tomorrow.
  • Royal Family: UK's Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to baby boy.

LOCAL

  • Missing in Michigan: Paige Renkoski's case still baffles investigators nearly 30 years later.
  • Detroit: Off-duty officer to be sentenced in rough arrest at Meijer store.
  • Ecorse: Man arrested in connection with Detroit hit-and-run that killed boy, 8.
  • Detroit: Michigan State Police work to enforce 45 mph speed limit on I-75 Rouge project route.
  • Sterling Heights: Person kicked out of birthday party opens fire, hitting 1.
  • Western Michigan: Murder suspect fatally shot by police after holding wife at gunpoint.
  • Madison Heights: Man who called 911 to say he killed wife is charged, held without bond.
  • Detroit: Off-duty Detroit police officer arrested after allegedly pulling gun in public during argument.
  • Weather70 degrees expected today, changes tomorrow.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Tennessee: Waffle House shooting victims include college students, employee.
  • Travis Reinking: Massive manhunt for Waffle House shooting suspect.
  • Colorado: Woman says she was fined $500 for saving free Delta Air Lines snack.
  • AccentureCEO says company seeks total gender equality by 2025.
  • SW Airlines: About 40 Southwest flights canceled for engine inspection.

POLITICS:

  • Trump: President goes on tweetstorm ahead of crucial week.
  • Mike PompeoCabinet nominees, including Pompeo, top of Congress' agenda.
  • Shania TwainSinger apologizes after saying she would have voted for Trump.
  • Barbara BushFour presidents pay tribute to former first lady.
  • Nashville: Mayor calls for stricter gun control after Waffle House shooting.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Royal Family: UK's Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to baby boy.
  • Shania TwainSinger apologizes after saying she would have voted for Trump.
  • GQ: Men's magazine lists the Bible as one of the 21 books you don't have to read.

SPORTS:

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.