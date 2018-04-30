News

TOP STORIES Monday, April 30, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

LOCAL

  • Commerce Township: Mother speaks about Michigan boy's 8 minutes trapped underwater at resort pool.
  • Sterling Heights: Man assaulted, robbed at gunpoint while letting dog outside.
  • Eaton County: High school investigates after 'promposal' is called racist.
  • Westland: Young couple found dead after apartment catches fire.
  • Operation Ghost Rider: Michigan police to ride in unmarked cars to find distracted drivers.
  • Van Buren County: Michigan AG charges Paw Paw insurance agent with embezzlement, other felonies.
  • Grand Rapids Township: Doctor arrested for sex crimes involving patients at addiction clinic found dead.
  • Michigan Lottery: Player wins $1 million in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.
  • Ottawa County: 3 family members dead after shooting at home.
  • WeatherTemps near 70 expected later today.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Tijuana: Caravan of migrants wait at the turnstiles to America.
  • Denver Post: When newsrooms fight their owners.
  • South CarolinaZoo celebrates endangered leopard cubs' first birthday.
  • Wells Fargo: Company may face angry crowd at shareholder meeting Tuesday in Iowa.
  • New Orleans: 3 Marines charged with rape, authorities say.

POLITICS:

  • Correspondents' Dinner2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner with comedian Michelle Wolf.
  • North KoreanTrump asks if Korean border would be best suited for Kim meeting.
  • Tijuana: Caravan of migrants wait at the turnstiles to America.
  • Iran Deal: Rouhani accuses US of breaching Iran nuclear deal.
  • NRA: Trump expected to address NRA's annual meeting.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

