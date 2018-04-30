TOP STORIES Monday, April 30, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Commerce Township: Mother speaks about Michigan boy's 8 minutes trapped underwater at resort pool.
- Weather: Temps near 70 expected later today.
- Tijuana: Caravan of migrants wait at the turnstiles to America.
- Correspondents' Dinner: 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner with comedian Michelle Wolf.
LOCAL:
- Sterling Heights: Man assaulted, robbed at gunpoint while letting dog outside.
- Eaton County: High school investigates after 'promposal' is called racist.
- Westland: Young couple found dead after apartment catches fire.
- Operation Ghost Rider: Michigan police to ride in unmarked cars to find distracted drivers.
- Van Buren County: Michigan AG charges Paw Paw insurance agent with embezzlement, other felonies.
- Grand Rapids Township: Doctor arrested for sex crimes involving patients at addiction clinic found dead.
- Michigan Lottery: Player wins $1 million in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.
- Ottawa County: 3 family members dead after shooting at home.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Denver Post: When newsrooms fight their owners.
- South Carolina: Zoo celebrates endangered leopard cubs' first birthday.
- Wells Fargo: Company may face angry crowd at shareholder meeting Tuesday in Iowa.
- New Orleans: 3 Marines charged with rape, authorities say.
POLITICS:
- North Korean: Trump asks if Korean border would be best suited for Kim meeting.
- Iran Deal: Rouhani accuses US of breaching Iran nuclear deal.
- NRA: Trump expected to address NRA's annual meeting.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Netflix: What's new on Netflix in May 2018.
- Avengers: Infinity War: Superhero movie has record-setting opening.
SPORTS:
- Matt Millen: Former Detroit Lions president battling amyloidosis, may need heart transplant.
- Detroit Tigers: Tigers snap 3-game skid with 9-5 win over Orioles.
- NHL Draft Lottery 2018: Buffalo Sabres get 1st overall pick.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
