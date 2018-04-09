TOP STORIES Monday, April 9, 2018

News

  • Troy: Man armed with multiple knives shot after attempting to attack Troy police officers, sources say.
  • Ken Daniels: Red Wings announcer talks about drug scam that led to son's 2016 overdose death.
  • Traffic: $3.1M project to resurface stretch of Telegraph Road in Wayne County begins today.
  • Taylor: Court hearing today for suspect in Keith Kitchen's murder.

LOCAL

  • Detroit: Man charged in neighbor's death during attempted rescue from dog mauling due in court.
  • Detroit: Driver in crash that killed Henry Ford doctor, injured high school athlete on I-96 to be sentenced.
  • Washtenaw County: Wrong-way driver to blame for fatal crash on US 23, police say.
  • Colorado: Grosse Pointe Park family killed in Colorado crash after hitting jackknifed semi truck.
  • Detroit: Girl, 3, remains in critical condition after being shot in head outside Detroit gas station.
  • Detroit: Woman shot while driving near Woodward, Melbourne Sunday night.
  • WeatherMore spring snowflakes.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Oklahoma: Teachers walkout extends into second week.
  • SyriaUS denies Syrian state media reports of US missile attack on Homs air base.
  • Facebook: Social media company will tell users if data was shared with Cambridge Analytica.
  • Sinclair: Broadcast company allows critical ad to air, with defense.
  • Tennessee: Father confesses to killing son with autism, authorities say.

POLITICS:

  • Rick ScottFlorida governor says he's running for Senate.
  • Stormy DanielsSketch of man whom Stormy Daniels accused to be released.
  • Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook CEO on Hill Monday to meet with lawmakers.
ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Bill CosbyCosby case back in court for first time since #MeToo movement.
  • Laura Ingraham: Ad boycott continues, but Laura Ingraham is coming back.

SPORTS:

  • NFL Mock DraftWho will Detroit Lions pick at No. 20?
  • Red Wings: Tavares scores in OT as Islanders rally past Red Wings, 4-3.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

