TOP STORIES Monday, April 9, 2018

- Troy: Man armed with multiple knives shot after attempting to attack Troy police officers, sources say.
- Ken Daniels: Red Wings announcer talks about drug scam that led to son's 2016 overdose death.
- Traffic: $3.1M project to resurface stretch of Telegraph Road in Wayne County begins today.
- Taylor: Court hearing today for suspect in Keith Kitchen's murder.
LOCAL:
- Detroit: Man charged in neighbor's death during attempted rescue from dog mauling due in court.
- Detroit: Driver in crash that killed Henry Ford doctor, injured high school athlete on I-96 to be sentenced.
- Washtenaw County: Wrong-way driver to blame for fatal crash on US 23, police say.
- Colorado: Grosse Pointe Park family killed in Colorado crash after hitting jackknifed semi truck.
- Detroit: Girl, 3, remains in critical condition after being shot in head outside Detroit gas station.
- Detroit: Woman shot while driving near Woodward, Melbourne Sunday night.
- Weather: More spring snowflakes.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Oklahoma: Teachers walkout extends into second week.
- Syria: US denies Syrian state media reports of US missile attack on Homs air base.
- Facebook: Social media company will tell users if data was shared with Cambridge Analytica.
- Sinclair: Broadcast company allows critical ad to air, with defense.
- Tennessee: Father confesses to killing son with autism, authorities say.
POLITICS:
- Rick Scott: Florida governor says he's running for Senate.
- Stormy Daniels: Sketch of man whom Stormy Daniels accused to be released.
- Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook CEO on Hill Monday to meet with lawmakers.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Bill Cosby: Cosby case back in court for first time since #MeToo movement.
- Laura Ingraham: Ad boycott continues, but Laura Ingraham is coming back.
SPORTS:
- NFL Mock Draft: Who will Detroit Lions pick at No. 20?
- Red Wings: Tavares scores in OT as Islanders rally past Red Wings, 4-3.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
