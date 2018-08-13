News

TOP STORIES Monday, August 13, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Aretha Franklin: Legendary singer is gravely ill, family says.
  • CharlottesvilleProtesters, counterprotesters gather on anniversary of white nationalist rally.
  • Rashida Tlaib: Candidate could be first Muslim woman in Congress; discusses primary win.
  • Hunting: Michigan sets new hunting rules to stop deer disease spread.

LOCAL

  • Aretha Franklin: Legendary singer is gravely ill, family says.
  • Detroit: Mother accused of driving drunk in wrong-way crash that killed son arraigned on charges.
  • Detroit: Man accused of shooting transgender woman at gas station expected in court Monday.
  • Taylor: Kohl's jewelry department victim to smash and grab.
  • Hunting: Michigan sets new hunting rules to stop deer disease spread.
  • Rashida Tlaib: Candidate could be first Muslim woman in Congress; discusses primary win.
  • WeatherNo rain, but lots of heat and humidity.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • CharlottesvilleProtesters, counterprotesters gather on anniversary of white nationalist rally.
  • New Mexico: Sheriff walks out of interview about compound.
  • California: Firefighters begin week on attack.
  • Seattle: Officials find human remains in wreckage of crashed plane stolen from Seattle-Tacoma airport.
  • Baltimore: Video of officer beating a man leads to cop's resignation.

POLITICS:

  • Brett KavanaughSupreme Court nominee calls Antonin Scalia 'role model,' 'hero'.
  • Rashida Tlaib: Candidate could be first Muslim woman in Congress; discusses primary win.
  • Harley-Davidson: Trump encourages boycott against Harley-Davidson.
  • Omarosa: Estranged aide to President Trump recorded John Kelly firing her.
  • Michael Brown: Mother of 18 year old fatally shot by police is running for office in Ferguson, Missouri.

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Lions: 3 Detroit Lions who looked impressive in the preseason loss to the Oakland Raiders.
  • Detroit Tigers: Boyd leads Tigers over Twins on Jack Morris Day.
  • PGA Championship: Brooks Koepka holds off Tiger Woods to triumph.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers.
  • Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food.
  • DogsNew study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress.
  • Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.