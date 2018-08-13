TOP STORIES Monday, August 13, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Aretha Franklin: Legendary singer is gravely ill, family says.
- Charlottesville: Protesters, counterprotesters gather on anniversary of white nationalist rally.
- Rashida Tlaib: Candidate could be first Muslim woman in Congress; discusses primary win.
- Hunting: Michigan sets new hunting rules to stop deer disease spread.
LOCAL:
- Detroit: Mother accused of driving drunk in wrong-way crash that killed son arraigned on charges.
- Detroit: Man accused of shooting transgender woman at gas station expected in court Monday.
- Taylor: Kohl's jewelry department victim to smash and grab.
- Weather: No rain, but lots of heat and humidity.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- New Mexico: Sheriff walks out of interview about compound.
- California: Firefighters begin week on attack.
- Seattle: Officials find human remains in wreckage of crashed plane stolen from Seattle-Tacoma airport.
- Baltimore: Video of officer beating a man leads to cop's resignation.
POLITICS:
- Brett Kavanaugh: Supreme Court nominee calls Antonin Scalia 'role model,' 'hero'.
- Harley-Davidson: Trump encourages boycott against Harley-Davidson.
- Omarosa: Estranged aide to President Trump recorded John Kelly firing her.
- Michael Brown: Mother of 18 year old fatally shot by police is running for office in Ferguson, Missouri.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Lindsay Lohan: Actress apologizes for #MeToo comments.
- Idris Elba: Actor's tweets spark further James Bond speculation.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Lions: 3 Detroit Lions who looked impressive in the preseason loss to the Oakland Raiders.
- Detroit Tigers: Boyd leads Tigers over Twins on Jack Morris Day.
- PGA Championship: Brooks Koepka holds off Tiger Woods to triumph.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers.
- Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food.
- Dogs: New study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress.
- Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance.
