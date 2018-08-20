News

TOP STORIES Monday, August 20, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Westland: Video shows Westland police officer using Taser on man holding 2-month-old baby.​​​​​​​
  • Gretchen Whitmer: Democratic candidate's running mate is University of Michigan official Garlin Gilchrist.
  • Eastpointe: 15-year-old boy shot in neck, dies after party.​​​​​​​
  • I-696 Construction: Eastbound traffic will shift to new westbound pavement starting tonight.

LOCAL

  • Traffic: Semi truck strikes westbound I-94 overpass at Warren Avenue in Detroit.​​​​​​​
  • Downtown Detroit: Man leaving Motor City Muscle Festival killed in hit-and-run.​​​​​​​
  • Fadi Shukur: Funeral service for Detroit police officer struck by vehicle.​​​​​​​
  • Sterling Heights: SAS Automotive employee in custody after shooting at supervisor, police say.
  • Aretha Franklin: Legendary singer's granddaughter posts moving tribute to social media.
  • WeatherDry Monday, but rain expected Tuesday.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Puerto Rico: A Puerto Rican town's hopeful recovery from 'Maria'.
  • Texas: 2 killed in workplace shooting.
  • Ferguson FireFire that closed parts of Yosemite is 100% contained.
  • Houston: Man sentenced for attempting to blow up Confederate statue.
  • Pittsburgh: Catholics react to report detailing sexual abuse by clergy.

POLITICS:

  • John Brennan175 ex-US officials denounce Brennan security decision.
  • Mueller Probe: Trump keeps up attacks on Mueller probe following McGahn revelation.
  • Michael Cohen: Former Trump attorney investigated for more than $20M in bank fraud.
  • Andrew Brunson: White House rejects Turkey's offer for pastor's release.
  • Don McGahn: Trump's legal team unaware of extent of McGahn's cooperation.

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Tigers: Rosario's HR in 8th leads Twins past Tigers.
  • Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs sign CB Scandrick to $1.5M contract for this season.
  • Detroit Lions: 3 Detroit Lions who looked impressive in the preseason loss to the New York Giants.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers.
  • Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food.
  • DogsNew study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress.
  • Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance.

