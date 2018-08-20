TOP STORIES Monday, August 20, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Westland: Video shows Westland police officer using Taser on man holding 2-month-old baby.
- Gretchen Whitmer: Democratic candidate's running mate is University of Michigan official Garlin Gilchrist.
- Eastpointe: 15-year-old boy shot in neck, dies after party.
- I-696 Construction: Eastbound traffic will shift to new westbound pavement starting tonight.
LOCAL:
- Downtown Detroit: Man leaving Motor City Muscle Festival killed in hit-and-run.
- Fadi Shukur: Funeral service for Detroit police officer struck by vehicle.
- Sterling Heights: SAS Automotive employee in custody after shooting at supervisor, police say.
- Aretha Franklin: Legendary singer's granddaughter posts moving tribute to social media.
- Weather: Dry Monday, but rain expected Tuesday.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Puerto Rico: A Puerto Rican town's hopeful recovery from 'Maria'.
- Texas: 2 killed in workplace shooting.
- Ferguson Fire: Fire that closed parts of Yosemite is 100% contained.
- Houston: Man sentenced for attempting to blow up Confederate statue.
- Pittsburgh: Catholics react to report detailing sexual abuse by clergy.
POLITICS:
- John Brennan: 175 ex-US officials denounce Brennan security decision.
- Mueller Probe: Trump keeps up attacks on Mueller probe following McGahn revelation.
- Michael Cohen: Former Trump attorney investigated for more than $20M in bank fraud.
- Andrew Brunson: White House rejects Turkey's offer for pastor's release.
- Don McGahn: Trump's legal team unaware of extent of McGahn's cooperation.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Aretha Franklin: Legendary singer remembered at New Bethel Baptist Church service.
- White Boy Rick: Film will debut at Toronto International Film Festival.
- MTV VMAs 2018: What we know about music's most unpredictable show.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Tigers: Rosario's HR in 8th leads Twins past Tigers.
- Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs sign CB Scandrick to $1.5M contract for this season.
- Detroit Lions: 3 Detroit Lions who looked impressive in the preseason loss to the New York Giants.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers.
- Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food.
- Dogs: New study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress.
- Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance.
