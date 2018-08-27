TOP STORIES Monday, August 27, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Clinton Township: Bodies of young man, woman found in shed behind mobile home.
- Jacksonville: Gamers flee after gunman kills two, self.
- John McCain: McCain will be honored this week for 5 days in 3 cities.
- Aretha Franklin: Tribute concert at Chene Park: Who's performing, how to get tickets.
LOCAL:
- Labor Day: Weekend events, festivals around Michigan 2018.
- Detroit: Father of 16-year-old shot, killed while changing tire in Detroit speaks.
- Detroit: Two men arraigned on murder charges in shooting of off-duty Detroit firefighter.
- Detroit: Bicyclist killed in head-on collision by vehicle crossing bridge to Belle Isle, police say.
- Aretha Franklin: Funeral in Detroit: What you need to know.
- Weather: Morning rain to north, heat advisory in effect.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- David Katz: What we know about Jacksonville shooting suspect.
- Mollie Tibbetts: Runners dedicate #MilesForMollie to show they're not afraid.
- Handy: Startup wants to help travelers get online wherever they go.
- Katherine Johnson: One of NASA's unheralded pioneers turns 100.
POLITICS:
- Trade: US, Mexico nearing new trade agreement.
- Immigration: Emails reveal Trump officials' push to end immigrant protection.
- Trump: President opts for brief tweet over statement praising McCain, report says.
- Arizona: How Arizona will fill John McCain's seat -- and who might fill it.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Streaming: What's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO in September 2018.
- PETA: PETA asks Aretha Franklin's estate to donate fur coat collection.
- Kevin Smith: Director celebrates major weight loss.
SPORTS:
- Tarik Black: Michigan WR out indefinitely with foot injury.
- Alan Trammell: Detroit Tigers legend having jersey number retired at Comerica Park Sunday.
- Formula One: 'Halo' device proves worth at Belgian Grand Prix.
JOBS:
- Howell: Your Peace of Mind, Inc. hiring property manager.
- Rochester Hills: Express Employment Professionals holding job fair.
- Metro Detroit: Securitas hiring security officers and fire marshals.
- Southgate: AJM Packaging Corp holding open interviews for general labor work.
- Sterling Heights: JG Kern holding job fair for CNC operators.
