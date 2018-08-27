TOP STORIES Monday, August 27, 2018

News

Monday, August 27, 2018

LOCAL

  • Clinton Township: Bodies of young man, woman found in shed behind mobile home.​​​​​​​
  • Aretha Franklin​​​​​​​: Tribute concert at Chene Park: Who's performing, how to get tickets.​​​​​​​
  • Labor Day: Weekend events, festivals around Michigan 2018.
  • Detroit: Father of 16-year-old shot, killed while changing tire in Detroit speaks.
  • Detroit​​​​​​​: Two men arraigned on murder charges in shooting of off-duty Detroit firefighter.​​​​​​​
  • Detroit: Bicyclist killed in head-on collision by vehicle crossing bridge to Belle Isle, police say.​​​​​​​
  • Aretha Franklin: Funeral in Detroit: What you need to know.​​​​​​​
  • WeatherMorning rain to north, heat advisory in effect.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Jacksonville: Gamers flee after gunman kills two, self.
  • David Katz: What we know about Jacksonville shooting suspect.
  • Mollie Tibbetts: Runners dedicate #MilesForMollie to show they're not afraid.
  • Handy: Startup wants to help travelers get online wherever they go.
  • Katherine JohnsonOne of NASA's unheralded pioneers turns 100.

POLITICS:

  • John McCain​​​​​​​McCain will be honored this week for 5 days in 3 cities.
  • Trade: US, Mexico nearing new trade agreement.
  • Immigration: Emails reveal Trump officials' push to end immigrant protection.
  • Trump: President opts for brief tweet over statement praising McCain, report says.
  • Arizona: How Arizona will fill John McCain's seat -- and who might fill it.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Streaming: What's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO in September 2018.​​​​​​​
  • PETA: PETA asks Aretha Franklin's estate to donate fur coat collection.
  • Kevin Smith: Director celebrates major weight loss.

SPORTS:

  • Tarik Black: Michigan WR out indefinitely with foot injury.
  • Alan Trammell: Detroit Tigers legend having jersey number retired at Comerica Park Sunday.
  • Formula One: 'Halo' device proves worth at Belgian Grand Prix.

JOBS: 

  • Howell: Your Peace of Mind, Inc. hiring property manager.
  • Rochester Hills: Express Employment Professionals holding job fair.
  • Metro DetroitSecuritas hiring security officers and fire marshals.
  • Southgate: AJM Packaging Corp holding open interviews for general labor work.
  • Sterling HeightsJG Kern holding job fair for CNC operators.

