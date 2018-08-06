TOP STORIES Monday, August 6, 2018

News

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Michigan Primary Election: What to know before you vote.
  • Detroit: Ammonia leak prompts hazmat situation at industrial building near John R, State Fair.
  • Chicago44 people shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago on Sunday.
  • WeatherHere's when severe storms are expected today.

LOCAL

  • Sal Cipriano: Farmington Hills man brutally beaten with baseball bat in 2012 makes miraculous recovery.
  • Troy: City repairs failed valve that caused low water pressure in some parts of city.
  • Detroit​​​​​​​: Driver turns himself in after hit-and-run crash injures Detroit police officer.​​​​​​​
  • Comerica Park: Windows, door smashed Monday morning.
  • Detroit's West Side: Man shot with own gun while trying to rob man.
  • Detroit's East Side: 3 people shot Sunday evening after dispute with neighbors.
  • Grand Haven: 2 drown at Grand Haven State Park; beachgoers form human chain in effort to rescue swimmers.
  • Detroit: Thieves use construction truck to break into liquor store.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • PepsiCo: CEO Indra Nooyi is stepping down.
  • Hurricane Hector: Category 4 storm heads toward Hawaii.
  • New Mexico: Five charged with child abuse after 11 emaciated children found.
  • California: Mendocino Complex Fire now 4th largest in state history.

POLITICS:

  • TrumpPresident claims 'better numbers than Obama,' though it's unclear what he means.
  • Anthony Scaramucci: Former White House communications director says Trump's press attacks are bad strategy, 'bad for the country'.
  • Melania Trump: First lady contradicts her husband on LeBron James.
  • Donald Trump Jr.: President voicing concerns about son being entangled in Mueller probe.
  • Hope Hicks: Former White House communications director spotted boarding Air Force One.

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

  • Red Wings: Preseason tickets on sale Monday.
  • Detroit Tigers: A's beat Tigers 6-0 in sixth straight win.
  • Georgia Hall: Georgia Hall wins Women's British Open with dad's socks.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers.
  • Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food.
  • DogsNew study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress.
  • Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance.

