TOP STORIES Monday, August 6, 2018

4 TO KNOW:
- Michigan Primary Election: What to know before you vote.
- Detroit: Ammonia leak prompts hazmat situation at industrial building near John R, State Fair.
- Chicago: 44 people shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago on Sunday.
- Weather: Here's when severe storms are expected today.
LOCAL:
- Sal Cipriano: Farmington Hills man brutally beaten with baseball bat in 2012 makes miraculous recovery.
- Troy: City repairs failed valve that caused low water pressure in some parts of city.
- Detroit: Driver turns himself in after hit-and-run crash injures Detroit police officer.
- Comerica Park: Windows, door smashed Monday morning.
- Detroit's West Side: Man shot with own gun while trying to rob man.
- Detroit's East Side: 3 people shot Sunday evening after dispute with neighbors.
- Grand Haven: 2 drown at Grand Haven State Park; beachgoers form human chain in effort to rescue swimmers.
- Detroit: Thieves use construction truck to break into liquor store.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- PepsiCo: CEO Indra Nooyi is stepping down.
- Hurricane Hector: Category 4 storm heads toward Hawaii.
- New Mexico: Five charged with child abuse after 11 emaciated children found.
- California: Mendocino Complex Fire now 4th largest in state history.
POLITICS:
- Trump: President claims 'better numbers than Obama,' though it's unclear what he means.
- Anthony Scaramucci: Former White House communications director says Trump's press attacks are bad strategy, 'bad for the country'.
- Melania Trump: First lady contradicts her husband on LeBron James.
- Donald Trump Jr.: President voicing concerns about son being entangled in Mueller probe.
- Hope Hicks: Former White House communications director spotted boarding Air Force One.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Demi Lovato: Celebs, fans cheer singer after she breaks silence.
- CBS: Network says sexual harassment allegations are 'taken seriously'.
- Patrick Stewart: Actor stuns fans with 'Star Trek' return.
SPORTS:
- Red Wings: Preseason tickets on sale Monday.
- Detroit Tigers: A's beat Tigers 6-0 in sixth straight win.
- Georgia Hall: Georgia Hall wins Women's British Open with dad's socks.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers.
- Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food.
- Dogs: New study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress.
- Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance.
