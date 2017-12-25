News

TOP STORIES Monday, December 25, 2017

By Amber Ainsworth
Headline Goes Here

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Weather advisoryHeavy winds, more snow coming Monday to Metro Detroit
  • Metro Detroit: List of snow emergencies
  • WestlandGroup pitches in to get double amputee from Westland new wheelchair for Christmas
  • Auburn Hills: Police seek man who robbed Dollar General at gunpoint

LOCAL

  • Livonia: Police seek missing man, 54, who left home without valuables
  • DetroitFights break out at Christmas toy giveaway event on Detroit's west side
  • Flint: Officials issue water advisory for some residents after water main break
  • Garden CityStudents surprise beloved Garden City High School custodian with new work boots for Christmas
  • WestlandGroup pitches in to get double amputee from Westland new wheelchair for Christmas
  • Auburn Hills: Police seek man who robbed Dollar General at gunpoint
  • SouthfieldCocaine kingpin connected to Mexican cartel accused of moving 72 kilos into Metro Detroit community
  • Weather: Christmas Day winter weather advisory issued

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Virginia: Couple killed after warning daughter of boyfriend's suspected neo-Nazi views
  • Georgetown University: 63-year-old attending school that enslaved her ancestors
  • Police shootingsPennsylvania police shootings were 'terror attack,' DHS says
  • TexasDeputies' stray bullet kills 6-year-old Texas boy, sheriff says
  • iPhone: What to do if you think Apple's slowing down your phone

POLITICS:

  • Donald TrumpHow President Trump's first year changed the Middle East
  • Steven Mnuchin: Bomb squad responds to manure-filled package sent to Mnuchin's home
  • North Korea: North Korea calls latest UN sanctions 'an act of war'
  • Travel ban: Federal judge lifts parts of Trump travel ban

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Real Housewives: Luann de Lesseps, arrested in Florida
  • Christmas: Celebrities who were Christmas babies
  • NutcrackerMoscow Ballet's 'Great Russian Nutcracker' promotes peace
  • ViceVice Media on harassment: "We are truly sorry"
  • Charles Dutoit: Famous conductor Charles Dutoit accused of sexual misconduct

SPORTS:

  • LionsBengals eliminate Lions from playoff contention 26-17
  • Serena Williams: Williams set for comeback after pregnancy
  • Dick Enberg: Longtime sportscaster dies at 82 

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Dog rescue: Black lab rescued from frozen river in Northern England
  • Exotic petsGrosse Pointe Woods pet shop offers holiday special on baby yeti
  • First petThings to consider when choosing your first pet
  • HolidaysTips to keep your pet safe this holiday season
  • Dog food: Best brands on the market
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.