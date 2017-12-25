TOP STORIES Monday, December 25, 2017

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Weather advisory: Heavy winds, more snow coming Monday to Metro Detroit
- Metro Detroit: List of snow emergencies
- Westland: Group pitches in to get double amputee from Westland new wheelchair for Christmas
- Auburn Hills: Police seek man who robbed Dollar General at gunpoint
LOCAL:
- Livonia: Police seek missing man, 54, who left home without valuables
- Detroit: Fights break out at Christmas toy giveaway event on Detroit's west side
- Flint: Officials issue water advisory for some residents after water main break
- Garden City: Students surprise beloved Garden City High School custodian with new work boots for Christmas
- Southfield: Cocaine kingpin connected to Mexican cartel accused of moving 72 kilos into Metro Detroit community
- Weather: Christmas Day winter weather advisory issued
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Virginia: Couple killed after warning daughter of boyfriend's suspected neo-Nazi views
- Georgetown University: 63-year-old attending school that enslaved her ancestors
- Police shootings: Pennsylvania police shootings were 'terror attack,' DHS says
- Texas: Deputies' stray bullet kills 6-year-old Texas boy, sheriff says
- iPhone: What to do if you think Apple's slowing down your phone
POLITICS:
- Donald Trump: How President Trump's first year changed the Middle East
- Steven Mnuchin: Bomb squad responds to manure-filled package sent to Mnuchin's home
- North Korea: North Korea calls latest UN sanctions 'an act of war'
- Travel ban: Federal judge lifts parts of Trump travel ban
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Real Housewives: Luann de Lesseps, arrested in Florida
- Christmas: Celebrities who were Christmas babies
- Nutcracker: Moscow Ballet's 'Great Russian Nutcracker' promotes peace
- Vice: Vice Media on harassment: "We are truly sorry"
- Charles Dutoit: Famous conductor Charles Dutoit accused of sexual misconduct
SPORTS:
- Lions: Bengals eliminate Lions from playoff contention 26-17
- Serena Williams: Williams set for comeback after pregnancy
- Dick Enberg: Longtime sportscaster dies at 82
ALL 4 PETS:
- Dog rescue: Black lab rescued from frozen river in Northern England
- Exotic pets: Grosse Pointe Woods pet shop offers holiday special on baby yeti
- First pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet
- Holidays: Tips to keep your pet safe this holiday season
- Dog food: Best brands on the market
- Travel: How to travel with your cat
