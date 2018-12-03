TOP STORIES Monday, December 3, 2018

News

4 TO KNOW: 

  • George H.W. Bush: Here's the plan for President George H.W. Bush's memorial and funeral services.
  • Traffic: Major overhaul of I-94 in Detroit coming soon.
  • TopgolfTopgolf's first Michigan location opening this week in Auburn Hills.
  • Congress: Congress weighs options 5 days away from potential shutdown.

LOCAL

  • MarijuanaRecreational marijuana becomes legal in Michigan on Thursday.
  • Traffic: 15 Mile Road reopens near Harper Avenue in Clinton Township after sinkhole appears.
  • Detroit: Armed Detroit gas station clerk scares off men trying to steal ATM.
  • Detroit: Woman shoots, kills man during home invasion Sunday, police say.
  • Lincoln Park: Terminal Lincoln Park man saves woman, daughter during medical emergency.
  • WeatherWintry mix to start Monday.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL

  • SpaceXCompany to launch 64 satellites in record-breaking mission.
  • ArkansasChild killed when football team's bus crashes.
  • Camp FireNumber of unaccounted for in Camp Fire drops to 25.
  • NASA: OSIRIS-REx spacecraft meets with asteroid today.

POLITICS:

  • Supreme Court: Supreme Court postpones arguments for Bush national day of mourning.
  • ISIS: US-led coalition announces senior ISIS leader killed in Syria strike.
  • Colin Powell: Former secretary of state calls US treaty withdrawals 'terrible mistakes'.
  • Trade: Trump, Xi still far away from final deal on trade.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • EminemWatch Eminem's new 10-minute freestyle video shot in Detroit.
  • Tribune Media: Nexstar buys Tribune in $4.1 billion deal.
  • Crazy Rich Asians: Romantic comedy has crazy bad opening weekend in China.

SPORTS:

  • College Football: 4 Michigan schools to play in bowl games.
  • Red Wings: Varlamov makes 24 saves as Avalanche shut out Red Wings, 2-0.
  • Detroit Lions: Todd Gurley-led Rams beat Lions 30-16, clinch NFC West title.

JOBS: 

  • Farmington Hills: Appen is looking for a Voice/Speech Contributor.
  • DetroitDevelopment Centers seeking head start teacher.
  • Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for marketing coordinator.
  • Oakland CountyOakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
  • Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.

