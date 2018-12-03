TOP STORIES Monday, December 3, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- George H.W. Bush: Here's the plan for President George H.W. Bush's memorial and funeral services.
- Traffic: Major overhaul of I-94 in Detroit coming soon.
- Topgolf: Topgolf's first Michigan location opening this week in Auburn Hills.
- Congress: Congress weighs options 5 days away from potential shutdown.
LOCAL:
- Marijuana: Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Michigan on Thursday.
- Traffic: 15 Mile Road reopens near Harper Avenue in Clinton Township after sinkhole appears.
- Detroit: Armed Detroit gas station clerk scares off men trying to steal ATM.
- Detroit: Woman shoots, kills man during home invasion Sunday, police say.
- Lincoln Park: Terminal Lincoln Park man saves woman, daughter during medical emergency.
- Weather: Wintry mix to start Monday.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- SpaceX: Company to launch 64 satellites in record-breaking mission.
- Arkansas: Child killed when football team's bus crashes.
- Camp Fire: Number of unaccounted for in Camp Fire drops to 25.
- NASA: OSIRIS-REx spacecraft meets with asteroid today.
POLITICS:
- Supreme Court: Supreme Court postpones arguments for Bush national day of mourning.
- ISIS: US-led coalition announces senior ISIS leader killed in Syria strike.
- Colin Powell: Former secretary of state calls US treaty withdrawals 'terrible mistakes'.
- Trade: Trump, Xi still far away from final deal on trade.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Eminem: Watch Eminem's new 10-minute freestyle video shot in Detroit.
- Tribune Media: Nexstar buys Tribune in $4.1 billion deal.
- Crazy Rich Asians: Romantic comedy has crazy bad opening weekend in China.
SPORTS:
- College Football: 4 Michigan schools to play in bowl games.
- Red Wings: Varlamov makes 24 saves as Avalanche shut out Red Wings, 2-0.
- Detroit Lions: Todd Gurley-led Rams beat Lions 30-16, clinch NFC West title.
JOBS:
- Farmington Hills: Appen is looking for a Voice/Speech Contributor.
- Detroit: Development Centers seeking head start teacher.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for marketing coordinator.
- Oakland County: Oakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
- Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
