TOP STORIES Monday, February 19, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Michigan State Police: MSP investigate after vehicles damaged on I-75.
- Weather: Flood Watch in Metro Detroit through Wednesday; More than 2 inches of rain possible.
- Gun Violence: Gun control battle heads to the street with marches, walkouts and sit-ins.
- Detroit's West Side: Woman accidentally shoots husband while trying to shoot neighbor, police say.
LOCAL:
- Michigan State Police: MSP investigate after vehicles damaged on I-75.
- Detroit's West Side: Woman accidentally shoots husband while trying to shoot neighbor, police say.
- Consumers Energy: Michigan's Consumers Energy to stop burning coal by 2040.
- Butman Township: Woman dies, man injured after ATV breaks through lake ice.
- Detroit's East Side: 28-year-old man shot in back behind dry cleaner.
- MDOT: Annual spring weight restrictions go into effect in Michigan.
- South Lyon: Boosters fundraiser with AR-15 raffle canceled after Florida school shooting.
- Weather: Flood Watch in Metro Detroit through Wednesday; More than 2 inches of rain possible.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Gun Violence: Gun control battle heads to the street with marches, walkouts and sit-ins.
- Nikolas Cruz: Family that took in Florida shooting suspect breaks silence in newspaper interview.
- Uber Eats: Atlanta police seek driver in customer's shooting death.
- Bill Gates: Billionaire says he should pay 'significantly higher' taxes.
- Maryland: Jury awards $37 million to family of woman killed in police standoff.
POLITICS:
- Trump: President slams 'insecure' Oprah.
- School Shooting: Parkland survivors rip politicians' 'pathetic' responses.
- Russia: What to watch for in Russia investigation.
- Gun Control: Trump open to improving background checks, spokesman says.
- John Kasich: Ohio governor says 'no confidence' Congress will address guns.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Trump: President slams 'insecure' Oprah.
- Fergie: Fergie's NBA All-Star Game national anthem confuses, amuses.
- BAFTA: See the full list of winners.
SPORTS:
- Fergie: Fergie's NBA All-Star Game national anthem confuses, amuses.
- Lindsey Vonn: Skier says she's 'not going to back down' to online abuse.
- Red Wings: Auston Matthews gives Maple Leafs 3-2 win over Red Wings.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.