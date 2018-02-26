TOP STORIES Monday, February 26, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Detroit: 3 people shot, killed at gas station on Fenkell Avenue.
- Ferndale: Police chief defends decision to let officer's mother go after she blew twice legal limit.
- NHL Trade Deadline: Will Red Wings make last-minute move?
- DACA: US Supreme Court rejects Pres. Trump's request to hear DACA case.
LOCAL:
- St. Clair Shores: Lake Shore High School on lockdown after bullet found in school.
- Flooding: Video showing jet skiers taking to Michigan flood waters goes viral.
- Oxford: Crews rush to repair road after sinkhole forms, collapses.
- Detroit Police: Officer who allegedly chased down, beat man due in court for hearing.
- Milan Area Schools: Bomb threat spurs evacuation, canceled classes.
- Weather: Warm end to February, shot at 60 degrees.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Massachusetts: Man kills woman with 10-inch hunting knife in 'unprovoked' attack at library.
- West Virginia: Every public school in West Virginia is closed as teachers seek better pay, benefits.
- Washington State: One dead, two missing in avalanche.
- Florida Shooting: Sheriff under pressure as questions rise over school shooting.
- Storms: Four killed in Kentucky, Arkansas.
POLITICS:
- #MeToo: Lewinsky sees 'problematic' issue of consent in Clinton affair.
- Ivanka Trump: Trump's daughter says it is 'inappropriate' to ask her about father's accusers.
- Gun Control: Senate's midterm decisions could scuttle gun debate.
- Russia: Dems say determining Trump's financial link is essential.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Streaming Guide: What's leaving, coming to Netflix, Hulu and HBO in March 2018.
- Kevin Smith: Director tweets he had 'massive heart attack'
- Oscars: March 4th ceremony to close awards season darkened by #MeToo cloud.
SPORTS:
- NFL Mock Draft: Who will Detroit Lions pick at No. 20?
- Pistons: Hornets take down Pistons 114-98 for 4th win in row.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
