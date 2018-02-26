News

TOP STORIES Monday, February 26, 2018

By Brian Newlin
Headline Goes Here

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Detroit: 3 people shot, killed at gas station on Fenkell Avenue.
  • Ferndale: Police chief defends decision to let officer's mother go after she blew twice legal limit.
  • NHL Trade Deadline: Will Red Wings make last-minute move?
  • DACAUS Supreme Court rejects Pres. Trump's request to hear DACA case.

LOCAL

  • Detroit: 3 people shot, killed at gas station on Fenkell Avenue.
  • St. Clair Shores: Lake Shore High School on lockdown after bullet found in school.
  • Ferndale: Police chief defends decision to let officer's mother go after she blew twice legal limit.
  • Flooding: Video showing jet skiers taking to Michigan flood waters goes viral.
  • Oxford: Crews rush to repair road after sinkhole forms, collapses.
  • Detroit PoliceOfficer who allegedly chased down, beat man due in court for hearing.
  • Milan Area Schools: Bomb threat spurs evacuation, canceled classes.
  • WeatherWarm end to February, shot at 60 degrees.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • MassachusettsMan kills woman with 10-inch hunting knife in 'unprovoked' attack at library.
  • West Virginia: Every public school in West Virginia is closed as teachers seek better pay, benefits.
  • Washington State: One dead, two missing in avalanche.
  • Florida Shooting: Sheriff under pressure as questions rise over school shooting.
  • Storms: Four killed in Kentucky, Arkansas.

POLITICS:

  • DACAUS Supreme Court rejects Pres. Trump's request to hear DACA case.
  • #MeTooLewinsky sees 'problematic' issue of consent in Clinton affair.
  • Ivanka Trump: Trump's daughter says it is 'inappropriate' to ask her about father's accusers.
  • Gun Control: Senate's midterm decisions could scuttle gun debate.
  • Russia: Dems say determining Trump's financial link is essential.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Streaming Guide: What's leaving, coming to Netflix, Hulu and HBO in March 2018.
  • Kevin Smith: Director tweets he had 'massive heart attack'
  • Oscars: March 4th ceremony to close awards season darkened by #MeToo cloud.

SPORTS:

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.