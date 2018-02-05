News

TOP STORIES Monday, February 5, 2018

By Brian Newlin
Headline Goes Here

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Larry Nassar: Former doctor will have option to speak after listening to dozens of victims.
  • Super Bowl: Eagles win first Super Bowl as Foles has game of his life.
  • Philadelphia: Party after Super Bowl win turns into looting, vandalism.
  • FBI: Trump steps up war on FBI; Dems have own memo plan.

LOCAL

  • Larry Nassar: Former doctor will have option to speak after listening to dozens of victims.
  • Lansing: Michigan bill would expand state's bottle deposit law to include almost all beverages.
  • Clinton Township: Man shot inside AMC Star theater.
  • Missing Skelton Boys: John Skelton speaks exclusively to Local 4 about disappearance of 3 young sons more than 7 years ago.
  • WindsorCouple finds worms in their feet after beach vacation.
  • Detroit's East Side: Man in critical condition after being shot in head.
  • Detroit's West Side: Uber driver killed after being shot several times.
  • WeatherIcy morning in Metro Detroit, another 1-3 inches of snow possible by Tuesday.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Philadelphia: Party after Super Bowl win turns into looting, vandalism.
  • Wells Fargo: Fed punishes Wells Fargo, cites 'pervasive and persistent misconduct'.
  • Wisconsin: Afghanistan War veteran could be deported.
  • Cryptocurrency: Buying bitcoin with a credit card? Not for much longer.
  • Amtrak: This is the fourth fatal crash involving an Amtrak train in two months.

POLITICS:

  • FBI: Trump steps up war on FBI; Dems have own memo plan.
  • Olympics: US-North Korea politics threaten to overshadow Olympics.
  • Congress: The government could shut down if Congress doesn't act this week.
  • North Korea: Country is using its Berlin embassy to acquire nuclear tech, intel chief says.
  • Philadelphia Eagles: Some players skipping White House visit over Trump.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Pink: Singer defends Super Bowl performance.
  • Super Bowl: Watch all the commercials from Super Bowl 52.
  • Justin Timberlake: Singer pays tribute to Prince during Super Bowl halftime.

SPORTS:

  • Super Bowl: Eagles win first Super Bowl as Foles has game of his life.
  • Indianapolis ColtsLinebacker Edwin Jackson among 2 killed on highway.
  • Philadelphia: Party after Super Bowl win turns into looting, vandalism.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.