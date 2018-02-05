TOP STORIES Monday, February 5, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Larry Nassar: Former doctor will have option to speak after listening to dozens of victims.
- Super Bowl: Eagles win first Super Bowl as Foles has game of his life.
- Philadelphia: Party after Super Bowl win turns into looting, vandalism.
- FBI: Trump steps up war on FBI; Dems have own memo plan.
LOCAL:
- Lansing: Michigan bill would expand state's bottle deposit law to include almost all beverages.
- Clinton Township: Man shot inside AMC Star theater.
- Missing Skelton Boys: John Skelton speaks exclusively to Local 4 about disappearance of 3 young sons more than 7 years ago.
- Windsor: Couple finds worms in their feet after beach vacation.
- Detroit's East Side: Man in critical condition after being shot in head.
- Detroit's West Side: Uber driver killed after being shot several times.
- Weather: Icy morning in Metro Detroit, another 1-3 inches of snow possible by Tuesday.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Wells Fargo: Fed punishes Wells Fargo, cites 'pervasive and persistent misconduct'.
- Wisconsin: Afghanistan War veteran could be deported.
- Cryptocurrency: Buying bitcoin with a credit card? Not for much longer.
- Amtrak: This is the fourth fatal crash involving an Amtrak train in two months.
POLITICS:
- Olympics: US-North Korea politics threaten to overshadow Olympics.
- Congress: The government could shut down if Congress doesn't act this week.
- North Korea: Country is using its Berlin embassy to acquire nuclear tech, intel chief says.
- Philadelphia Eagles: Some players skipping White House visit over Trump.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Pink: Singer defends Super Bowl performance.
- Super Bowl: Watch all the commercials from Super Bowl 52.
- Justin Timberlake: Singer pays tribute to Prince during Super Bowl halftime.
SPORTS:
- Indianapolis Colts: Linebacker Edwin Jackson among 2 killed on highway.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
