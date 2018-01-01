TOP STORIES Monday, January 1, 2018

Here are the top stories:
LOCAL:
- Detroit: Man found dead in front of church may have froze to death.
- Redford Township: Man fatally shot at recording studio.
- Detroit's East Side: Families displaced by two-alarm fire at apartment complex.
- Detroit Metro Airport: Flight returns to Detroit after bird enters plane during boarding, officials say.
- Oakland County: Man killed after being hit by drunken driver, another vehicle on I-696.
- Missing: Police ask for public's help in finding missing 32-year-old man.
- Weather: Arctic blast continues.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Costa Rica: 10 Americans among 12 dead in plane crash.
- New Year's: Celebrations around the world.
- Denver: Barricaded suspect kills deputy, wounds 6 others.
- Virginia: FBI raids home of suspected ISIS supporter.
- Wichita: Prank call victim's mother pleads for answers.
- Lottery: Powerball and Mega Millions now total $783 million.
POLITICS:
- Kim Jong Un: North Korean leader offers rare olive branch to South Korea.
- North Korea: Nuclear war with North Korea closer than ever, says former Joint Chiefs chairman.
- Iran: Trump tweets 'The world is watching!' as anti-government protests continue.
- Congress: Here are the Republicans retiring in 2018.
- United Nations: Secretary-general issues 'red alert' for the world.
- John Conyers: T.V. Judge Greg Mathis considering run for Rep. John Conyers' House seat.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Hip-hop: 7 artists making America 'woke' again.
- Obama: Former president lists his favorite books and songs of 2017.
- Motown Museum: Foundation donates $500,000 toward expansion.
SPORTS:
- Jim Caldwell: Detroit Lions head coach fired.
- Outback Bowl: Michigan vs South Carolina.
- Red Wings: Nyquist scores twice as Red Wings top Penguins 4-1.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
