TOP STORIES Monday, January 1, 2018

By Brian Newlin
4 TO KNOW: 

LOCAL

  • Detroit: Man found dead in front of church may have froze to death.
  • Redford TownshipMan fatally shot at recording studio.
  • Detroit's East SideFamilies displaced by two-alarm fire at apartment complex.
  • Detroit Metro AirportFlight returns to Detroit after bird enters plane during boarding, officials say.
  • Oakland County: Man killed after being hit by drunken driver, another vehicle on I-696.
  • MissingPolice ask for public's help in finding missing 32-year-old man.
  • WeatherArctic blast continues.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Costa Rica: 10 Americans among 12 dead in plane crash.
  • New Year's: Celebrations around the world.
  • Denver: Barricaded suspect kills deputy, wounds 6 others.
  • Virginia: FBI raids home of suspected ISIS supporter.
  • Wichita: Prank call victim's mother pleads for answers.
  • Lottery: Powerball and Mega Millions now total $783 million.

POLITICS:

  • Kim Jong Un: North Korean leader offers rare olive branch to South Korea.
  • North Korea: Nuclear war with North Korea closer than ever, says former Joint Chiefs chairman.
  • Iran: Trump tweets 'The world is watching!' as anti-government protests continue.
  • Congress: Here are the Republicans retiring in 2018.
  • United Nations: Secretary-general issues 'red alert' for the world.
  • John Conyers: T.V. Judge Greg Mathis considering run for Rep. John Conyers' House seat.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Hip-hop: 7 artists making America 'woke' again.
  • Obama: Former president lists his favorite books and songs of 2017.
  • Motown Museum: Foundation donates $500,000 toward expansion.

SPORTS:

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

