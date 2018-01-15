TOP STORIES Monday, January 15, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Orion Township: Officials release cause of 2017 gas line explosion.
- Bianca Jones: Mother pleads for public to keep searching for child 6 years after her disappearance.
- Hawaii: Missile attack credibility is under fire.
- Ghana: South Africa, Ghana, others summon US diplomats after Trump 's***hole countries' remark.
AUTO SHOW:
- Reveals: Watch all the big reveals from NAIAS 2018.
- Ford Ranger: 2019 Ford Ranger debuts at North American International Auto Show in Detroit.
- NACTOY: Honda, Volvo and Lincoln take home 2018 North American Car of the Year awards.
- Pickups: New pickups from Ram, Chevy heat up big-truck competition.
LOCAL:
- Rockwood: Police investigating after body of woman found wrapped in plastic in home.
- Detroit: Judge dismisses charge in female genital mutilation case.
- Indiana: 2 Metro Detroit natives seriously injured in deadly police chase.
- Detroit's East Side: Police seek persons of interest after man found fatally shot inside burning vehicle.
- Weather: Alberta Clipper will bring 1-3 inches of snow Monday morning.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Southern California: Death toll in mudslides rises to 20, 4 still missing.
- Atlanta: Video shows child tossed to firefighter from third-floor balcony of burning apartment.
- FBI: Man threatened to kill Pittsburgh Steelers players and fans.
- Florida: Passengers swim to safety after fire on casino shuttle boat.
POLITICS:
- Moscow: Russian foreign minister berates US for 'destabilizing' world.
- Hawaii: Trump says 'they made a mistake' following false missile alert.
- Ivana Trump: First wife says president 'definitely not racist'.
- South Africa: Country to formally protest Trump's immigration slur.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Vogue: Publisher drops 2 top photographers over misconduct claims.
- Bill Murray: Actor debuts his Steve Bannon on 'SNL'.
- Mark Wahlberg: Actor says he'll donate $1.5 million in Michelle Williams' name.
SPORTS:
- Red Wings: Mantha helps Red Wings beat Blackhawks 4-0.
- Detroit Pistons: Bulls top Pistons 107-105 in Zach LaVine's return.
- Venus Williams: Tennis star exits on rough day for Americans.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
