TOP STORIES Monday, January 29, 2018

- Glenn Doss: Vigil today for slain Detroit police Officer.
- MSU: Magic Johnson says if Michigan State leaders knew about sex assaults they should be fired.
- Sexual Abuse: House to vote on sexual abuse reporting bill.
- Grammy Awards: Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar among top winners.
LOCAL:
- Westland: Body found in woods near Cooper Elementary.
- Detroit's West Side: Woman attacked at gunpoint at beauty supply store.
- West Michigan: Video shows cow running down highway.
- Southwest Detroit: Body found in trunk of burned car.
- Weather: 1-4 inches of snow expected in Metro Detroit.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Pennsylvania: 4 killed in car wash shooting.
- Serial Stowaway: Who is 'Serial Stowaway' Marilyn Hartman?
- Boston: After allegations, Wynn's Boston casino draws regulatory scrutiny.
- Amtrak: Workers say they warned Amtrak before deadly crash.
- Turpin Family: Woman who bought the Turpins' Texas home found feces everywhere.
POLITICS:
- FBI: House committee could vote on Nunes memo Monday.
- DACA: Obstacles suggest DACA deal might not get done.
- Congress: Push for spending deal looms.
- State of the Union: President to speak before Congress on Tuesday.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Nikki Haley: U.S. ambassador wants politics out of Grammy awards.
- Carrie Fisher: Late actress wins Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album.
SPORTS:
- Magic Johnson: Basketball star says if Michigan State leaders knew about sex assaults they should be fired.
- Detroit Pistons: As James narrowly misses triple-double, Cavs beat Pistons.
- Tiger Woods: Golf star gets first official top-30 finish in 2 years.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
