News

TOP STORIES Monday, January 29, 2018

By Brian Newlin
Headline Goes Here

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Glenn Doss: Vigil today for slain Detroit police Officer.
  • MSU: Magic Johnson says if Michigan State leaders knew about sex assaults they should be fired.
  • Sexual Abuse: House to vote on sexual abuse reporting bill.
  • Grammy Awards: Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar among top winners.

LOCAL

  • Glenn Doss: Vigil today for slain Detroit police Officer.
  • MSU: Magic Johnson says if Michigan State leaders knew about sex assaults they should be fired.
  • Westland: Body found in woods near Cooper Elementary.
  • Detroit's West SideWoman attacked at gunpoint at beauty supply store.
  • West MichiganVideo shows cow running down highway.
  • Southwest Detroit: Body found in trunk of burned car.
  • Weather1-4 inches of snow expected in Metro Detroit.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Pennsylvania: 4 killed in car wash shooting.
  • Serial StowawayWho is 'Serial Stowaway' Marilyn Hartman?
  • Boston: After allegations, Wynn's Boston casino draws regulatory scrutiny.
  • Amtrak: Workers say they warned Amtrak before deadly crash.
  • Turpin Family: Woman who bought the Turpins' Texas home found feces everywhere.

POLITICS:

  • FBI: House committee could vote on Nunes memo Monday.
  • Sexual Abuse: House to vote on sexual abuse reporting bill.
  • DACA: Obstacles suggest DACA deal might not get done.
  • Congress: Push for spending deal looms.
  • State of the Union: President to speak before Congress on Tuesday.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Grammy Awards: Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar among top winners.
  • Nikki Haley: U.S. ambassador wants politics out of Grammy awards.
  • Carrie Fisher: Late actress wins Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album.

SPORTS:

  • Magic Johnson: Basketball star says if Michigan State leaders knew about sex assaults they should be fired.
  • Detroit Pistons: As James narrowly misses triple-double, Cavs beat Pistons.
  • Tiger Woods: Golf star gets first official top-30 finish in 2 years.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.