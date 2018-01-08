TOP STORIES Monday, January 8, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Sumpter Township: Police on manhunt for parents of 4-year-old girl who died from serious burns.
- Golden Globes: Anti-sexual harassment movement takes stage.
- Pennsylvania: Police chief arrested in undercover child sex sting.
- Auburn Hills: Topgolf breaks ground on first Michigan location; set to open in late 2018.
LOCAL:
- Auburn Hills: Topgolf breaks ground on first Michigan location; set to open in late 2018.
- Grosse Pointe Farms: Former family cottage of Detroit mayor, Michigan governor Hazen Pingree listed for $850K.
- Sumpter Township: Police on manhunt for parents of 4-year-old girl who died from serious burns.
- Detroit's West Side: Man fatally stabs mother, stabs 2 men before being found in vacant home, police say.
- Toledo: Ohio to require fencing after sandbag hits car, kills Michigan man.
- Southwest Detroit: Man wearing only underwear found dead.
- Weather: Snowy start but warmer temps in Metro Detroit.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Pennsylvania: Police chief arrested in undercover child sex sting.
- Apple: Do users really need a new iPhone battery after intentional slow-down?.
- New York City: Fraternity, four men to be sentenced in 2013 hazing death.
- Southern California: Video shows police pursuit ending with PIT maneuver; driver arrested at gunpoint.
- JFK Airport: Water leak floods airport baggage claim, forces evacuation.
- SpaceX: Company launches secretive Zuma spacecraft.
POLITICS:
- Trump: President's physical unlikely to shed light on mental fitness.
- Robert Mueller: Ken Starr says it's 'probable' Trump will be interviewed by Mueller.
- Congress: Government shutdown deadline looms.
- Michael Wolff: Trump ally says giving Wolff access was mistake.
- Golden Globes: Anti-sexual harassment movement takes stage.
- Infrastructure: Trump admin sends mixed messages on infrastructure plan.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Justin Timberlake: Singer to play Little Caesars Arena in April.
- Golden Globes: Anti-sexual harassment movement takes stage.
- Ray Thomas: Founding member of The Moody Blues dies at 76.
SPORTS:
- Red Wings: Lightning beat Red Wings 5-2, ending streaks for both teams.
- National Championship: Alabama vs. Georgia in 2018 College Football National Championship.
- Figure Skating: Men's nominations for 2018 U.S Olympic Figure Skating Team announced.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.