News

TOP STORIES Monday, January 8, 2018

By Brian Newlin
Headline Goes Here

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Sumpter TownshipPolice on manhunt for parents of 4-year-old girl who died from serious burns.
  • Golden Globes: Anti-sexual harassment movement takes stage.
  • Pennsylvania: Police chief arrested in undercover child sex sting.
  • Auburn HillsTopgolf breaks ground on first Michigan location; set to open in late 2018.

LOCAL

  • Auburn HillsTopgolf breaks ground on first Michigan location; set to open in late 2018.
  • Grosse Pointe Farms: Former family cottage of Detroit mayor, Michigan governor Hazen Pingree listed for $850K.
  • Sumpter TownshipPolice on manhunt for parents of 4-year-old girl who died from serious burns.
  • Detroit's West Side: Man fatally stabs mother, stabs 2 men before being found in vacant home, police say.
  • Toledo: Ohio to require fencing after sandbag hits car, kills Michigan man.
  • Southwest DetroitMan wearing only underwear found dead.
  • WeatherSnowy start but warmer temps in Metro Detroit.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Pennsylvania: Police chief arrested in undercover child sex sting.
  • Apple: Do users really need a new iPhone battery after intentional slow-down?.
  • New York City: Fraternity, four men to be sentenced in 2013 hazing death.
  • Southern California: Video shows police pursuit ending with PIT maneuver; driver arrested at gunpoint.
  • JFK Airport: Water leak floods airport baggage claim, forces evacuation.
  • SpaceX: Company launches secretive Zuma spacecraft.

POLITICS:

  • Trump: President's physical unlikely to shed light on mental fitness.
  • Robert Mueller: Ken Starr says it's 'probable' Trump will be interviewed by Mueller.
  • Congress: Government shutdown deadline looms.
  • Michael Wolff: Trump ally says giving Wolff access was mistake.
  • Golden Globes: Anti-sexual harassment movement takes stage.
  • Infrastructure: Trump admin sends mixed messages on infrastructure plan.

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

  • Red Wings: Lightning beat Red Wings 5-2, ending streaks for both teams. 
  • National Championship: Alabama vs. Georgia in 2018 College Football National Championship.
  • Figure Skating: Men's nominations for 2018 U.S Olympic Figure Skating Team announced.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.