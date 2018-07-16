News

TOP STORIES Monday, July 16, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Helsinki: Trump-Putin summit.
  • World Snake Day: These 18 species of snakes are found in Michigan.
  • Chicago: Police release body camera footage of man killed by officers.
  • WeatherRisk for severe storms Monday afternoon.

LOCAL

  • World Snake Day: These 18 species of snakes are found in Michigan.
  • Health: 3 Michigan sisters undergo same life-changing operation on the same day.
  • Ambassador Bridge: Vehicle crash at entrance restricts traffic to 1 lane heading into Canada.
  • Genesee County: Michigan teens charged in deadly I-75 rock throwing case due in court.
  • Romulus: 7-year-old Detroit girl killed while crossing I-94 after surviving drunk driving crash.
  • Warren: Chase that begins in Warren ends in crash on Detroit's east side; police searching for suspects.
  • Ann Arbor: Person taken into surgery after shooting.
  • Michigan Politics: Democratic candidates for governor will debate this week.
  • WeatherRisk for severe storms Monday afternoon.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Chicago: Police release body camera footage of man killed by officers.
  • Build-A-Bear: After failed event, company offers 'Pay Your Age' deal for birthdays.
  • California: Cashier helps woman escape kidnappers.
  • Elon Musk: Billionaire tech entrepreneur makes unfounded accusation against Thai cave rescuer.
  • Kansas CityMurder suspect killed, 3 officers wounded in gunfight.

POLITICS:

  • Helsinki: Trump-Putin summit.
  • Hillary ClintonFormer presidential candidate trolls Trump ahead of Putin summit with World Cup tweet.
  • Skripals Poisoning: Russian intel agency named in Mueller indictment suspected in UK poisonings.
  • FBI: FBI employees' support for their leadership has decreased, survey shows.
  • ImmigrationTrump administration tries to clarify child reunification plan.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • The Crown: 1st photo of Colman as Queen Elizabeth.
  • Sacha Baron Cohen: Comedic actor punks politicians in 'Who is America?'.
  • Joyce Beatty: Ohio representative dances to Drake's 'In My Feelings' to promote millennial voting.

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Tigers: Tigers rough up Verlander in 6-3 win over Astros.
  • Ray Emery: Former NHL goalie dies at 35.
  • World Cup: Key moments from France's electrifying World Cup final win.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.