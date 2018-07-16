TOP STORIES Monday, July 16, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Helsinki: Trump-Putin summit.
- World Snake Day: These 18 species of snakes are found in Michigan.
- Chicago: Police release body camera footage of man killed by officers.
- Weather: Risk for severe storms Monday afternoon.
LOCAL:
- Health: 3 Michigan sisters undergo same life-changing operation on the same day.
- Ambassador Bridge: Vehicle crash at entrance restricts traffic to 1 lane heading into Canada.
- Genesee County: Michigan teens charged in deadly I-75 rock throwing case due in court.
- Romulus: 7-year-old Detroit girl killed while crossing I-94 after surviving drunk driving crash.
- Warren: Chase that begins in Warren ends in crash on Detroit's east side; police searching for suspects.
- Ann Arbor: Person taken into surgery after shooting.
- Michigan Politics: Democratic candidates for governor will debate this week.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Build-A-Bear: After failed event, company offers 'Pay Your Age' deal for birthdays.
- California: Cashier helps woman escape kidnappers.
- Elon Musk: Billionaire tech entrepreneur makes unfounded accusation against Thai cave rescuer.
- Kansas City: Murder suspect killed, 3 officers wounded in gunfight.
POLITICS:
- Hillary Clinton: Former presidential candidate trolls Trump ahead of Putin summit with World Cup tweet.
- Skripals Poisoning: Russian intel agency named in Mueller indictment suspected in UK poisonings.
- FBI: FBI employees' support for their leadership has decreased, survey shows.
- Immigration: Trump administration tries to clarify child reunification plan.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- The Crown: 1st photo of Colman as Queen Elizabeth.
- Sacha Baron Cohen: Comedic actor punks politicians in 'Who is America?'.
- Joyce Beatty: Ohio representative dances to Drake's 'In My Feelings' to promote millennial voting.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Tigers: Tigers rough up Verlander in 6-3 win over Astros.
- Ray Emery: Former NHL goalie dies at 35.
- World Cup: Key moments from France's electrifying World Cup final win.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
