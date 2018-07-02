TOP STORIES Monday, July 2, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Macomb County: Drowning victim likely got tangled in heavy vegetation at Stony Creek Metropark.
- Detroit: Comeback City: History Channel documentary explores city's rise, fall and rebirth through Michigan Central Station.
- Weather: Heat, humidity and rain showers Monday.
- Chesterfield Township: Neighbor writes anti-fireworks letter to Macomb County residents; 'I'll make your life miserable'.
LOCAL:
- Clinton Township: 34-year-old man dies in hit-and-run crash Monday morning.
- Grosse Pointe Park: 4-year-old saved from drowning in pool.
- Novi: Serial burglar suspected in Novi, Northville after string of home invasions.
- Troy: Missing parrot lands on man's shoulder at gas station.
- Commerce Township: Woman ejected into lake as personal watercraft explodes.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Albuquerque: TV station cancels newscasts after trespasser enters building.
- Seattle: Seattle becomes the latest city to ban plastic straws, utensils.
- Northern California: Wildfires bring orange skies, ash to parts of Northern California.
- Guns: Broward County may soon have armed personnel in every school.
- The Bahamas: American tourist dies in boat explosion.
POLITICS:
- Michael Cohen: Former Trump attorney says his loyalty is first to family and country, not Trump.
- Immigration: 7-year-old reunited with mother after 2 months in immigration detention.
- North Korea: US, North Korean officials met Sunday.
- Trump: President says he didn't pressure House GOP on immigration bill.
- Maxine Waters: California representative scolds Trump at immigration rally.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Morrissey: Musician postpones European tour dates amid dispute over racism claims.
- Ant-Man: Paul Rudd promises new Marvel film is a break from the bleak news cycle.
SPORTS:
- LeBron James: Basketball star agrees to 4-year contract with Lakers.
- Red Wings: Jonathan Bernier signing re-energizes Red Wings goalie situation.
- Larry Coltar: Longtime Iowa sports radio host dies in Des Moines flash floods.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
