TOP STORIES Monday, July 2, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • WeatherHeat, humidity and rain showers Monday.
LOCAL

  • Clinton Township: 34-year-old man dies in hit-and-run crash Monday morning.
  • Grosse Pointe Park: 4-year-old saved from drowning in pool.
  • Novi: Serial burglar suspected in Novi, Northville after string of home invasions.
  • Troy: Missing parrot lands on man's shoulder at gas station.
  • Commerce Township: Woman ejected into lake as personal watercraft explodes.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Albuquerque: TV station cancels newscasts after trespasser enters building.
  • Seattle: Seattle becomes the latest city to ban plastic straws, utensils.
  • Northern California: Wildfires bring orange skies, ash to parts of Northern California.
  • GunsBroward County may soon have armed personnel in every school.
  • The Bahamas: American tourist dies in boat explosion.

POLITICS:

  • Michael Cohen: Former Trump attorney says his loyalty is first to family and country, not Trump.
  • Immigration: 7-year-old reunited with mother after 2 months in immigration detention.
  • North Korea: US, North Korean officials met Sunday.
  • Trump: President says he didn't pressure House GOP on immigration bill.
  • Maxine Waters: California representative scolds Trump at immigration rally.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Morrissey: Musician postpones European tour dates amid dispute over racism claims.
  • Ant-Man: Paul Rudd promises new Marvel film is a break from the bleak news cycle.

SPORTS:

  • LeBron James: Basketball star agrees to 4-year contract with Lakers.
  • Red Wings: Jonathan Bernier signing re-energizes Red Wings goalie situation.
  • Larry Coltar: Longtime Iowa sports radio host dies in Des Moines flash floods.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

