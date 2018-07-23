News

TOP STORIES Monday, July 23, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

LOCAL

  • NAIAS: North American International Auto Show in Detroit moves to June starting in 2020.
  • Move Over Law: Michigan State Police, 5 other states' police focus on Move Over law.
  • Michigan Lottery: Metro Detroit mans wins $100K Powerball prize -- twice.
  • Marine City: Canadian scuba diver caught smuggling drugs into Marine City.
  • Jerry Grasty Jr.: Mother remembers son after 15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Detroit.
  • Detroit: Detroit janitors announcing strike vote results in front of Compuware Building Monday night.
  • Detroit's East Side: ATF agents find stockpile of firearms in home on Detroit's east side, affidavit says.
  • WeatherScattered showers to start your work week.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Toronto: Shooting leaves 2 dead, 12 wounded.
  • Sergio Marchionne: Report says longtime Fiat Chrysler leader's health worsening as he remains in ICU.
  • Nevada: Gunman opens fire at church, killing one.
  • Papa John's: Papa John's worried ex-CEO will try to take over company.
  • San FranciscoPolice reportedly called on black man opening his own business.

POLITICS:

  • Trump: Trump warns Iranian president against threatening US.
  • G20: Finance chiefs talk unity despite trade war.
  • Maria Butina: Alleged spy told Senate panel about backing from Russian billionaire.
  • North Korea: US military commander says on North Korea, the lack of trust is the enemy.
  • Hillary ClintonFormer presidential candidate criticizes Trump, says, 'Hardly anybody who believes in freedom gets along with' Putin.

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

  • Francesco Molinari: Italian golfer wins British Open at Carnoustie.
  • Joe Barksdale: Cass Tech grad, NFL player Joe Barksdale helps Detroit children with backpack giveaway.
  • Tiger Woods: For 38 minutes, golf star's comeback looked complete.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

