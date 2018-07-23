TOP STORIES Monday, July 23, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Toronto: Shooting leaves 2 dead, 12 wounded.
- NAIAS: North American International Auto Show in Detroit moves to June starting in 2020.
- Move Over Law: Michigan State Police, 5 other states' police focus on Move Over law.
- Sergio Marchionne: Report says longtime Fiat Chrysler leader's health worsening as he remains in ICU.
LOCAL:
- Michigan Lottery: Metro Detroit mans wins $100K Powerball prize -- twice.
- Marine City: Canadian scuba diver caught smuggling drugs into Marine City.
- Jerry Grasty Jr.: Mother remembers son after 15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Detroit.
- Detroit: Detroit janitors announcing strike vote results in front of Compuware Building Monday night.
- Detroit's East Side: ATF agents find stockpile of firearms in home on Detroit's east side, affidavit says.
- Weather: Scattered showers to start your work week.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Nevada: Gunman opens fire at church, killing one.
- Papa John's: Papa John's worried ex-CEO will try to take over company.
- San Francisco: Police reportedly called on black man opening his own business.
POLITICS:
- Trump: Trump warns Iranian president against threatening US.
- G20: Finance chiefs talk unity despite trade war.
- Maria Butina: Alleged spy told Senate panel about backing from Russian billionaire.
- North Korea: US military commander says on North Korea, the lack of trust is the enemy.
- Hillary Clinton: Former presidential candidate criticizes Trump, says, 'Hardly anybody who believes in freedom gets along with' Putin.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Reboot to feature African-American lead.
- Jonathan Gold: Pulitzer Prize-winning restaurant critic dies at 57.
- Castle Rock: Stephen King series doesn't scare up much interest.
SPORTS:
- Francesco Molinari: Italian golfer wins British Open at Carnoustie.
- Joe Barksdale: Cass Tech grad, NFL player Joe Barksdale helps Detroit children with backpack giveaway.
- Tiger Woods: For 38 minutes, golf star's comeback looked complete.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
