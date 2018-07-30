News

TOP STORIES Monday, July 30, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

LOCAL

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • California: Deadly wildfires gain strength, claim victims.
  • Indiana: Vandals paint Nazi symbols on synagogue.
  • Austin: Report raises possibility of renaming city; Austin, Texas was named after slavery supporter, report says.
  • Tajikistan: 2 American cyclists among 4 dead in Tajikistan hit-and-run.
  • Danueal DraytonSuspect in murder and rape cases used dating websites to find victims.

POLITICS:

  • Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said she hopes to stay on the Supreme Court until the age of 90.
  • Mueller: Trump rails against Mueller in Sunday tweetstorm.
  • Koch Network: Koch network threatens to hold GOP to account.
  • Rudy Giuliani: Trump lawyer says 'I want you to hear' Cohen tapes.
  • John LewisUS representative released from hospital with 'clean bill of health'.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Streaming: Here's what's new on Netflix, Hulu and HBO in August 2018.
  • Drew Lane: Catching up with the Detroit radio legend.
  • Kendrick Lamar: Rapper wins raves for his 'Power' appearance.

SPORTS:

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers.
  • Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food.
  • DogsNew study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress.
  • Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.