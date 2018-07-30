TOP STORIES Monday, July 30, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Invasive Species: 11 invasive species to watch out for in Michigan.
- Weather: Much needed rain headed our way this week.
- California: Deadly wildfires gain strength, claim victims.
- Detroit’s East Side: 2 shot inside Citgo, prompting police chase, crash in Detroit.
LOCAL:
- Traverse City: Coast Guard rescues 5 from 2-aircraft collision on Lake Michigan island.
- Detroit's East Side: 2 men shot, 1 dead on Detroit's east side Monday morning.
- Detroit's West Side: Rollover crash at Dexter and Davison leaves 1 person in critical condition.
- Dr. Natalia Tanner Cain: Iconic barrier-breaking Detroit physician dies at 96.
- Gibraltar: Gibraltar issues boil water advisory due to water main break.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Indiana: Vandals paint Nazi symbols on synagogue.
- Austin: Report raises possibility of renaming city; Austin, Texas was named after slavery supporter, report says.
- Tajikistan: 2 American cyclists among 4 dead in Tajikistan hit-and-run.
- Danueal Drayton: Suspect in murder and rape cases used dating websites to find victims.
POLITICS:
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said she hopes to stay on the Supreme Court until the age of 90.
- Mueller: Trump rails against Mueller in Sunday tweetstorm.
- Koch Network: Koch network threatens to hold GOP to account.
- Rudy Giuliani: Trump lawyer says 'I want you to hear' Cohen tapes.
- John Lewis: US representative released from hospital with 'clean bill of health'.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Streaming: Here's what's new on Netflix, Hulu and HBO in August 2018.
- Drew Lane: Catching up with the Detroit radio legend.
- Kendrick Lamar: Rapper wins raves for his 'Power' appearance.
SPORTS:
- The Basketball Tournament 2018: Metro Detroit man's team in final round for $2M prize.
- Detroit Lions: Here's a look at the 2018 schedule.
- Alan Trammell: Detroit Tigers legend inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers.
- Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food.
- Dogs: New study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress.
- Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance.
