TOP STORIES Monday, July 9, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Michigan Elections: Monday, July 9 is last day to register for primary.
- Thailand: Cave rescue operation suspended after four more boys freed.
- Supreme Court: President Trump to announce Supreme Court nominee.
- Starbucks: Company is eliminating plastic straws from all stores.
LOCAL:
- Western Michigan: 5-year-old Michigan boy struck, killed by Jimmy John's delivery driver.
- Pontiac: Teenage boy shot and killed early Monday morning.
- Haiti: Violent protests leaves Michigan church group stranded in Haiti.
- Rochester Hills: Portion of Rochester Hills under boil water advisory due to loss of pressure.
- Detroit's West Side: Baby dies after falling into flooded basement.
- S.S. Saint Clair: Boblo Island boat owners hopeful for restoring of damaged boat.
- Warren: Dogs power-washed at Warren car wash; couple expected to face charges.
- Weather: Temps in upper 80s, low 90s on Monday.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- New Jersey: Mother survives crash that killed husband, 4 daughters.
- North Carolina: Man who challenged black family's use of pool loses job.
- Apollo Missions: Lunar mystery solved by recovery of lost Apollo mission tapes.
POLITICS:
- Immigration: Some immigrant families reunite, but troubles far from over.
- Mitch McConnell: Senate Majority Leader chased from KY restaurant by protesters.
- Steve Fitzgerald: GOP candidate says, 'Outside of Western civilization, there is only barbarism'.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Harvey Weinstein: Disgraced Hollywood mogul arraigned in New York courtroom.
- Justin Bieber: Pop star engaged to model Hailey Baldwin.
- Marvel: 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' marks Marvel's 20th straight No. 1 opening.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Tigers: Tigers chase Hamels in 7-run first, beat Rangers 7-2.
- Red Wings: Red Wings re-sign Athanasiou to 2-year contract.
- British Grand Prix: Mercedes ignites war of words with Ferrari over British GP incident.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
