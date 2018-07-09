News

TOP STORIES Monday, July 9, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Michigan Elections: Monday, July 9 is last day to register for primary.
  • ThailandCave rescue operation suspended after four more boys freed.
  • Supreme CourtPresident Trump to announce Supreme Court nominee.
  • Starbucks: Company is eliminating plastic straws from all stores.

LOCAL

  • Western Michigan: 5-year-old Michigan boy struck, killed by Jimmy John's delivery driver.
  • Michigan Elections: Monday, July 9 is last day to register for primary.
  • Pontiac: Teenage boy shot and killed early Monday morning.
  • Haiti: Violent protests leaves Michigan church group stranded in Haiti.
  • Rochester Hills: Portion of Rochester Hills under boil water advisory due to loss of pressure.
  • Detroit's West Side: Baby dies after falling into flooded basement.
  • S.S. Saint Clair: Boblo Island boat owners hopeful for restoring of damaged boat.
  • Warren: Dogs power-washed at Warren car wash; couple expected to face charges.
  • WeatherTemps in upper 80s, low 90s on Monday.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • ThailandCave rescue operation suspended after four more boys freed.
  • New Jersey: Mother survives crash that killed husband, 4 daughters.
  • Starbucks: Company is eliminating plastic straws from all stores.
  • North Carolina: Man who challenged black family's use of pool loses job.
  • Apollo Missions: Lunar mystery solved by recovery of lost Apollo mission tapes.

POLITICS:

  • Supreme CourtPresident Trump to announce Supreme Court nominee.
  • Michigan Elections: Monday, July 9 is last day to register for primary.
  • Immigration: Some immigrant families reunite, but troubles far from over.
  • Mitch McConnell: Senate Majority Leader chased from KY restaurant by protesters.
  • Steve FitzgeraldGOP candidate says, 'Outside of Western civilization, there is only barbarism'.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Harvey Weinstein: Disgraced Hollywood mogul arraigned in New York courtroom.
  • Justin Bieber: Pop star engaged to model Hailey Baldwin.
  • Marvel: 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' marks Marvel's 20th straight No. 1 opening.

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Tigers: Tigers chase Hamels in 7-run first, beat Rangers 7-2.
  • Red Wings: Red Wings re-sign Athanasiou to 2-year contract.
  • British Grand Prix: Mercedes ignites war of words with Ferrari over British GP incident.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

