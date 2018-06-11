TOP STORIES Monday, June 11, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Michigan Central Station: Historic building in Detroit now owned by Ford.
- Singapore: President Trump, North Korea's Kim Jong Un meet in historic summit.
- Net Neutrality: Repeal of Obama-era protections set for Monday.
- Weather: Temps warming up Monday.
LOCAL:
- Michigan Central Station: Historic building in Detroit now owned by Ford.
- Ford: Company to announce its plans for Detroit's Michigan Central Station on June 19.
- Rochester Hills: 21-year-old Troy man killed, 2 critically injured in crash.
- Netflix: This is the most-watched Netflix show in Michigan.
- Health: West Bloomfield mother finds answers after years of misdiagnoses.
- Detroit Police: Carjackers targeting drivers in Detroit, Highland Park gas stations.
- Pontiac: Man found shot, dead in lake identified; death being investigated as homicide.
- Weather: Temps warming up Monday.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- IHOP: Restaurant reveals the secret behind their new name IHOb.
- Amazon: Company expands Whole Foods discounts to 10 states.
- California: Air Force officer missing for 35 years found living in California.
- Colorado: Promposal vandalizes a national monument.
- Ohio: House explosion leaves 1 dead, 1 injured.
POLITICS:
- Singapore: President Trump, North Korea's Kim Jong Un meet in historic summit.
- Lindsey Graham: Senator calls for military use authorization against North Korea.
- Stanley Cup: Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner celebrate with Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals.
- Net Neutrality: Repeal of Obama-era protections set for Monday.
- Putin: Russian president ready to meet Trump over arms race concerns.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Netflix: This is the most-watched Netflix show in Michigan.
- Robert De Niro: Actor's Trump comments at Tony Awards go viral.
- Eminem: Sound effects startled fans at Eminem performance.
SPORTS:
- Stanley Cup: Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner celebrate with Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals.
- Detroit Tigers: Indians beat the Detroit Tigers 9-2.
- Detroit Pistons: Detroit Pistons holding youth summer camp at Little Caesars Arena.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.