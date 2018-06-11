TOP STORIES Monday, June 11, 2018

News

4 TO KNOW: 

LOCAL

  • Michigan Central Station: Historic building in Detroit now owned by Ford.
  • Ford: Company to announce its plans for Detroit's Michigan Central Station on June 19.
  • Rochester Hills: 21-year-old Troy man killed, 2 critically injured in crash.
  • Netflix: This is the most-watched Netflix show in Michigan.
  • Health: West Bloomfield mother finds answers after years of misdiagnoses.
  • Detroit Police: Carjackers targeting drivers in Detroit, Highland Park gas stations.
  • Pontiac: Man found shot, dead in lake identified; death being investigated as homicide.
  • WeatherTemps warming up Monday.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • IHOP: Restaurant reveals the secret behind their new name IHOb.
  • Amazon: Company expands Whole Foods discounts to 10 states.
  • CaliforniaAir Force officer missing for 35 years found living in California.
  • Colorado: Promposal vandalizes a national monument.
  • Ohio: House explosion leaves 1 dead, 1 injured.

POLITICS:

  • Singapore: President Trump, North Korea's Kim Jong Un meet in historic summit.
  • Lindsey Graham: Senator calls for military use authorization against North Korea.
  • Stanley Cup: Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner celebrate with Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals.
  • Net Neutrality: Repeal of Obama-era protections set for Monday.
  • Putin: Russian president ready to meet Trump over arms race concerns.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Netflix: This is the most-watched Netflix show in Michigan.
  • Robert De Niro: Actor's Trump comments at Tony Awards go viral.
  • Eminem: Sound effects startled fans at Eminem performance.

SPORTS:

  • Stanley Cup: Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner celebrate with Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals.
  • Detroit Tigers: Indians beat the Detroit Tigers 9-2.
  • Detroit Pistons: Detroit Pistons holding youth summer camp at Little Caesars Arena.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

