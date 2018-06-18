TOP STORIES Monday, June 18, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Texas: Hundreds of children wait in series of cages inside Border Patrol facility.
- Weather: Feeling like 100 degrees, heat advisory until 6 p.m.
- Mount Clemens: Mother arrested after leaving 3 kids in hot car in Meijer parking lot.
- Ford Motor Company: Automaker envisions mixed-use Corktown community after purchasing Detroit's Michigan Central Station.
LOCAL:
- Adrian College: Michigan ‘Jeopardy!' winner could get prison for sneaking into emails at Adrian College.
- Upper Peninsula: Storms cause severe flooding, create sinkholes in several Michigan cities as rain keeps falling.
- Bill Schuette: Michigan attorney general reminding Michigan residents free credit freezes are now available.
- Detroit: 4-year-old girl found walking by herself turned over to relative, not mother.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Walmart: Shopper accused of making over 1,000 fake returns.
- Florida: Michael Jackson's elephant escapes enclosure at zoo.
- Washington: Bystander kills shooting, carjacking suspect at Walmart.
- Monsanto: Cancer patient first to make case against agrochemical giant.
POLITICS:
- Immigration: These Republicans have criticized Trump's immigration policy.
- Michael Hayden: Ex-CIA chief explains Nazi tweet on family separations.
- Texas: Inside Border Protection's processing detention center.
- North Korea: Majority say 'too early to tell' if North Korea summit a success.
- Roger Stone: Former Trump operative met with Russian who wanted $2M for Clinton dirt.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Fortnite: All the questions about 'Fortnite' you were too embarrassed to ask.
- Chris Hardwick: Host's AMC talk show suspended after abuse allegations.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Tigers: Tigers beat White Sox 3-1 for 5th straight win.
- Mexico: World Cup celebration triggers 'artificial earthquake'.
- World Cup: Hirving Lozano the hero as Mexico stuns Germany.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
