TOP STORIES Monday, June 18, 2018

  • Texas: Hundreds of children wait in series of cages inside Border Patrol facility.
  • WeatherFeeling like 100 degrees, heat advisory until 6 p.m.
  • Ford Motor Company: Automaker envisions mixed-use Corktown community after purchasing Detroit's Michigan Central Station.

LOCAL

  • Adrian College: Michigan ‘Jeopardy!' winner could get prison for sneaking into emails at Adrian College.
  • Upper Peninsula: Storms cause severe flooding, create sinkholes in several Michigan cities as rain keeps falling.
  • Bill Schuette: Michigan attorney general reminding Michigan residents free credit freezes are now available.
  • Detroit: 4-year-old girl found walking by herself turned over to relative, not mother.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Walmart: Shopper accused of making over 1,000 fake returns.
  • Florida: Michael Jackson's elephant escapes enclosure at zoo.
  • WashingtonBystander kills shooting, carjacking suspect at Walmart.
  • Monsanto: Cancer patient first to make case against agrochemical giant.

POLITICS:

  • Immigration: These Republicans have criticized Trump's immigration policy.
  • Michael Hayden: Ex-CIA chief explains Nazi tweet on family separations.
  • Texas: Inside Border Protection's processing detention center.
  • North Korea: Majority say 'too early to tell' if North Korea summit a success.
  • Roger Stone: Former Trump operative met with Russian who wanted $2M for Clinton dirt.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Fortnite: All the questions about 'Fortnite' you were too embarrassed to ask.
  • Chris Hardwick: Host's AMC talk show suspended after abuse allegations.

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Tigers: Tigers beat White Sox 3-1 for 5th straight win.
  • Mexico: World Cup celebration triggers 'artificial earthquake'.
  • World Cup: Hirving Lozano the hero as Mexico stuns Germany.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

