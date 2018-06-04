News

TOP STORIES Monday, June 4, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Trump: President says he has 'absolute right' to pardon himself.
  • Real Estate: Detroit's Albert Kahn Building sold, will be converted into 200 apartments.
  • Detroit: Police officer in court Monday after allegedly assaulting girlfriend, aiming gun at 2 men.
  • 2018 MLB Draft: Who will the Detroit Tigers pick in the 2018 MLB Draft Monday night?

LOCAL

  • Real Estate: Detroit's Albert Kahn Building sold, will be converted into 200 apartments.
  • Traffic: Westbound I-96 from Kensington Road to Spencer Road closing Monday night to rebuild bridge.
  • Detroit: Police officer in court Monday after allegedly assaulting girlfriend, aiming gun at 2 men.
  • University of Michigan: University to launch autonomous shuttles Monday.
  • River Rouge: Community gathers to pay their respects to beloved police chief.
  • Detroit: Man sought in connection to shooting that left 1 dead, 1 in critical condition.
  • Detroit Grand Prix: General Motors Executive Vice President Mark Reuss crashes Corvette.
  • Pittsfield Township: Frantic 911 calls after tow truck driver killed in crash on EB I-94 at US-23.
  • WeatherSpring returns ... for now.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Denver: Dancing FBI agent loses gun during backflip, accidentally shoots man at nightclub, police say.
  • Hawaii: Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Kilauea summit.
  • ParklandA solemn graduation for Marjory Stoneman Douglas seniors.
  • Apple: What to expect at Monday's Apple event.
  • NATOMassive NATO exercise starts in Poland and the Baltics.

POLITICS:

  • Trump: President says he has 'absolute right' to pardon himself.
  • Bill Clinton: Former president says he doesn't owe Monica Lewinsky an apology.
  • Trade: Trump's trade moves create midterm issues for GOP.
  • Rudy Giuliani: Lawyer says Trump shouldn't testify.
  • Scott Pruitt: NYT highlights EPA administrator's cozy relationship with a coal baron.

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.