TOP STORIES Monday, June 4, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Trump: President says he has 'absolute right' to pardon himself.
LOCAL:
- Real Estate: Detroit's Albert Kahn Building sold, will be converted into 200 apartments.
- Traffic: Westbound I-96 from Kensington Road to Spencer Road closing Monday night to rebuild bridge.
- Detroit: Police officer in court Monday after allegedly assaulting girlfriend, aiming gun at 2 men.
- University of Michigan: University to launch autonomous shuttles Monday.
- River Rouge: Community gathers to pay their respects to beloved police chief.
- Detroit: Man sought in connection to shooting that left 1 dead, 1 in critical condition.
- Detroit Grand Prix: General Motors Executive Vice President Mark Reuss crashes Corvette.
- Pittsfield Township: Frantic 911 calls after tow truck driver killed in crash on EB I-94 at US-23.
- Weather: Spring returns ... for now.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Denver: Dancing FBI agent loses gun during backflip, accidentally shoots man at nightclub, police say.
- Hawaii: Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Kilauea summit.
- Parkland: A solemn graduation for Marjory Stoneman Douglas seniors.
- Apple: What to expect at Monday's Apple event.
- NATO: Massive NATO exercise starts in Poland and the Baltics.
POLITICS:
- Trump: President says he has 'absolute right' to pardon himself.
- Bill Clinton: Former president says he doesn't owe Monica Lewinsky an apology.
- Trade: Trump's trade moves create midterm issues for GOP.
- Rudy Giuliani: Lawyer says Trump shouldn't testify.
- Scott Pruitt: NYT highlights EPA administrator's cozy relationship with a coal baron.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Jimmy Fallon: Host makes surprise appearance at Marjory Stoneman Douglas graduation.
- Samantha Bee: Comedian to address vulgar comment on her show.
- Benedict Cumberbatch: Actor saves cyclist from muggers.
SPORTS:
- 2018 MLB Draft: Who will the Detroit Tigers pick in the 2018 MLB Draft Monday night?
- Detroit Grand Prix: General Motors Executive Vice President Mark Reuss crashes Corvette.
- Serena Williams: Tennis star pulls out of French Open.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
