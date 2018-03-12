News

TOP STORIES Monday, March 12, 2018

By Brian Newlin
LOCAL

  • Southern Michigan: Debris from falling Chinese space station could land in southern Michigan.
  • Ann Arbor Township: Man missing from Ypsilanti Township found dead.
  • Livonia: Woman killed in house fire.
  • Eastpointe: Three children dead after early morning house fire.
  • Troy: City manager terminated following domestic assault arrest, officials say.
  • Detroit: Woman shot, killed in car on Mark Twain Street.
  • WeatherSome areas could see up to 1 inch of snow.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Florida: Human remains found in yard of missing Disney worker.
  • Virginia: Wolf-dog hybrid kills newborn.
  • CaliforniaGunman at California veterans' home 'wanted to get back at them' but 'not kill'.

POLITICS:

  • Betsy DeVosEducation secretary calls on Trump to not use foul language.
  • School SafetyWhite House unveils school safety proposals.
  • Elizabeth Warren: Senator pushes back at call for DNA test to prove Native American heritage.
  • Vladimir PutinRussian president says maybe Jews or minorities behind US election interference.
  • CongressBanking bill, anti-sex trafficking plan on Congress' to-do list this week.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Ready Player One: Spielberg's new film to premiere at SXSW.
  • OprahTV personality says Parkland activists remind her of civil rights icons.
  • Harpos: Legendary Harpos Concert Theatre in Detroit to showcase local music at Homegrown Fridays shows.

SPORTS:

  • Tiger Woods: Gold star roars to second-place finish at Valspar Championship.
  • Madre London: Michigan State football graduate now headed to Tennessee.

