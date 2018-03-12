TOP STORIES Monday, March 12, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Clarkston: Man accused of killing Oakland County Deputy due in court Monday.
- Student Walkout: If you're planning to take part in the national school walkout, read this.
- NCAA: No. 3 seed Michigan State to open NCAA Tournament vs. No. 14 seed Bucknell in Detroit.
- New York City: 5 dead, pilot sole survivor of helicopter crash.
LOCAL:
- Southern Michigan: Debris from falling Chinese space station could land in southern Michigan.
- Clarkston: Man accused of killing Oakland County Deputy due in court Monday.
- Ann Arbor Township: Man missing from Ypsilanti Township found dead.
- Livonia: Woman killed in house fire.
- Eastpointe: Three children dead after early morning house fire.
- Troy: City manager terminated following domestic assault arrest, officials say.
- Detroit: Woman shot, killed in car on Mark Twain Street.
- Weather: Some areas could see up to 1 inch of snow.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Florida: Human remains found in yard of missing Disney worker.
- Student Walkout: If you're planning to take part in the national school walkout, read this.
- New York City: 5 dead, pilot sole survivor of helicopter crash.
- Virginia: Wolf-dog hybrid kills newborn.
- California: Gunman at California veterans' home 'wanted to get back at them' but 'not kill'.
POLITICS:
- Betsy DeVos: Education secretary calls on Trump to not use foul language.
- School Safety: White House unveils school safety proposals.
- Elizabeth Warren: Senator pushes back at call for DNA test to prove Native American heritage.
- Vladimir Putin: Russian president says maybe Jews or minorities behind US election interference.
- Congress: Banking bill, anti-sex trafficking plan on Congress' to-do list this week.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Ready Player One: Spielberg's new film to premiere at SXSW.
- Oprah: TV personality says Parkland activists remind her of civil rights icons.
- Harpos: Legendary Harpos Concert Theatre in Detroit to showcase local music at Homegrown Fridays shows.
SPORTS:
- NCAA: No. 3 seed Michigan State to open NCAA Tournament vs. No. 14 seed Bucknell in Detroit.
- Tiger Woods: Gold star roars to second-place finish at Valspar Championship.
- Madre London: Michigan State football graduate now headed to Tennessee.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.