TOP STORIES Monday, March 19, 2018

LOCAL

  • Ford: Automaker rolls out online car shopping in Michigan.
  • Schools: You can now check the 'fiscal health' of any public school in Michigan.
  • Grant Township: Tips sought in death of Michigan bald eagle.
  • Detroit: Family searching for answers after stray pit bull enters yard, attacks family dog.
  • Livingston County: Motorcyclist killed after hitting SUV on 9 Mile Road, police say.
  • Grosse Pointe: Man in custody after barricading himself inside house.
  • Identity Theft: Feds cracking down as identity theft triggers violence between gangs in Metro Detroit.
  • WeatherCooler in low 40s Monday.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Austin: Latest explosion may have been triggered by tripwire, police say.
  • Miami: Who were the victims of the bridge collapse?
  • Sony: Company paying up to $65 to people who purchased the original PlayStation 3.
  • Illinois: Father says daughter's ashes were mistaken for drugs and spilled during traffic stop.
  • New EnglandSnow is in the forecast as the 4th nor'easter this month looms.

POLITICS:

  • OpioidsTrump's plan includes death for high-volume dealers.
  • Russia: International monitors slam Russian election as 'overly controlled'.
  • Washington DCCouncil member apologizes for anti-Semitic comment.
  • Lindsey Graham: Senator says Trump firing Mueller would be 'the beginning of the end of his presidency'.
  • Rand PaulSenator vows to filibuster Pompeo, Haspel.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Cirque du Soleil: Performer dies after fall in Florida.
  • Melissa Joan HartActress returns for 'Clarissa Explains It All' reboot, report says.
  • Snapchat: Social media company loses $800 million after Rihanna responds to ad.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

