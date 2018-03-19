TOP STORIES Monday, March 19, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Ford: Automaker rolls out online car shopping in Michigan.
- Austin: Latest explosion may have been triggered by tripwire, police say.
- Opioids: Trump's plan includes death for high-volume dealers.
- Schools: You can now check the 'fiscal health' of any public school in Michigan.
LOCAL:
- Grant Township: Tips sought in death of Michigan bald eagle.
- Detroit: Family searching for answers after stray pit bull enters yard, attacks family dog.
- Livingston County: Motorcyclist killed after hitting SUV on 9 Mile Road, police say.
- Grosse Pointe: Man in custody after barricading himself inside house.
- Identity Theft: Feds cracking down as identity theft triggers violence between gangs in Metro Detroit.
- Weather: Cooler in low 40s Monday.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Miami: Who were the victims of the bridge collapse?
- Sony: Company paying up to $65 to people who purchased the original PlayStation 3.
- Illinois: Father says daughter's ashes were mistaken for drugs and spilled during traffic stop.
- New England: Snow is in the forecast as the 4th nor'easter this month looms.
POLITICS:
- Russia: International monitors slam Russian election as 'overly controlled'.
- Washington DC: Council member apologizes for anti-Semitic comment.
- Lindsey Graham: Senator says Trump firing Mueller would be 'the beginning of the end of his presidency'.
- Rand Paul: Senator vows to filibuster Pompeo, Haspel.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Cirque du Soleil: Performer dies after fall in Florida.
- Melissa Joan Hart: Actress returns for 'Clarissa Explains It All' reboot, report says.
- Snapchat: Social media company loses $800 million after Rihanna responds to ad.
SPORTS:
- NFL Mock Draft: Who will Detroit Lions pick at No. 20?
- Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
- Red Wings: Avalanche beat Red Wings 5-1.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
