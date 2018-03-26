TOP STORIES Monday, March 26, 2018

News

  • Bell's Oberon Day: When and where to find it on tap in Metro Detroit.
LOCAL

  • Riley Township: Woman killed by stray bullet; neighbor was target shooting.
  • Gaylord: Man arrested after body of man found in plastic bag in Michigan.
  • Detroit: Man charged in connection with shooting that injured 8-year-old girl at gas station.
  • Star Wars: Detroit Institute of Arts to host traveling 'Star Wars' costume exhibit.
  • Bell's Oberon Day: When and where to find it on tap in Metro Detroit.
  • Traffic: Southbound I-75 reopens near Michigan-Ohio border.
  • WeatherTemps reach 50 degrees Monday -- rain on the way.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • SacramentoShooting victim's family will explore 'every legal remedy,' lawyer says.
  • California: Rocket man who believes the Earth is flat says he launched himself 1,875 feet into the air.
  • US Army: Veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan has been deported to Mexico.
  • FedEx: Automation cancels out 455 jobs.
  • Houston: Authorities investigating fatal police shooting.

POLITICS:

  • Stormy DanielsActresss says she was threatened to keep quiet about Trump.
  • RussiaUS expels 60 Russian diplomats, shutters Seattle consulate in response to UK spy case.
  • Immigration: Veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan has been deported to Mexico.
  • Mark ZuckerbergMark Warner says Facebook CEO needs to testify.
  • China: US, China in talks to try to avoid trade war.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Killer Mike: Rapper apologizes for NRA video.
  • Star Wars: Detroit Institute of Arts to host traveling 'Star Wars' costume exhibit.
  • Thrillist: Website names 2 Detroit food inventions on list of 'Dishes That Changed America'.

SPORTS:

  • NFL Mock DraftWho will Detroit Lions pick at No. 20?
  • NFL Free Agency: Latest Lions news for 2018 free agency period.
  • John Beilein: How John Beilein turned Michigan basketball into a 2018 Final Four team.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

