TOP STORIES Monday, March 26, 2018

- Riley Township: Woman killed by stray bullet; neighbor was target shooting.
- Stormy Daniels: Actresss says she was threatened to keep quiet about Trump.
- Bell's Oberon Day: When and where to find it on tap in Metro Detroit.
- Russia: US expels 60 Russian diplomats, shutters Seattle consulate in response to UK spy case.
LOCAL:
- Gaylord: Man arrested after body of man found in plastic bag in Michigan.
- Detroit: Man charged in connection with shooting that injured 8-year-old girl at gas station.
- Star Wars: Detroit Institute of Arts to host traveling 'Star Wars' costume exhibit.
- Traffic: Southbound I-75 reopens near Michigan-Ohio border.
- Weather: Temps reach 50 degrees Monday -- rain on the way.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Sacramento: Shooting victim's family will explore 'every legal remedy,' lawyer says.
- California: Rocket man who believes the Earth is flat says he launched himself 1,875 feet into the air.
- FedEx: Automation cancels out 455 jobs.
- Houston: Authorities investigating fatal police shooting.
POLITICS:
- Russia: US expels 60 Russian diplomats, shutters Seattle consulate in response to UK spy case.
- Immigration: Veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan has been deported to Mexico.
- Mark Zuckerberg: Mark Warner says Facebook CEO needs to testify.
- China: US, China in talks to try to avoid trade war.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Killer Mike: Rapper apologizes for NRA video.
- Thrillist: Website names 2 Detroit food inventions on list of 'Dishes That Changed America'.
SPORTS:
- NFL Mock Draft: Who will Detroit Lions pick at No. 20?
- NFL Free Agency: Latest Lions news for 2018 free agency period.
- John Beilein: How John Beilein turned Michigan basketball into a 2018 Final Four team.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
