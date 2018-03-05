TOP STORIES Monday, March 5, 2018

News

LOCAL

  • Road Closures: MDOT crews work to fill Metro Detroit potholes as roads crumble.
  • Central Michigan University: Shooting suspect to face 2 counts of murder.
  • Detroit Police: Officers to be arraigned Monday for deadly crash neglect accusation.
  • Michigan Lottery: $1M Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Ypsilanti.
  • Richard Spencer: White nationalist to speak at Michigan State University today.
  • Lansing: Michigan lawmakers to explore arming teachers, red flag laws.
  • Potholes: Rochester Hills loses 6 tires to potholes in 3 weeks.
  • Missing: Woman missing after not returning home from work, police say.
  • WeatherClear start with snow coming later in the week.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Mount Vernon: 227-year-old tree planted by George Washington brought down by powerful winds, estate says.
  • West Virginia: Teachers will strike for eighth day after legislative impasse.
  • Northeast: Battered region might get another nor'easter this week.
  • Gun Debate: CEOs want to be on right side of history.
  • Nor'easterBattered Northeast tries to dig out after powerful storm.

POLITICS:

  • FloridaWhat's next for gun measures at state legislature.
  • RussiaMcDonough blames McConnell for inaction on 2016 meddling response.
  • Arizona: Why Democrats are going all-in on this Trump district.
  • Gun Debate: Trump's comments leave gun debate paused in Congress.
  • DACA: March 5 'deadline' marks only inaction.

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

  • Michigan BasketballMichigan beats Purdue to win 2nd straight Big Ten Tournament.
  • Red Wings: Wild snap skid with 4-1 win over Red Wings.
  • Davide Astori: Fiorentina captain dies of 'sudden illness' at 31, team says.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

