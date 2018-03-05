TOP STORIES Monday, March 5, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Road Closures: MDOT crews work to fill Metro Detroit potholes as roads crumble.
- Central Michigan University: Shooting suspect to face 2 counts of murder.
- Richard Spencer: White nationalist to speak at Michigan State University today.
- Detroit Police: Officers to be arraigned Monday for deadly crash neglect accusation.
LOCAL:
- Michigan Lottery: $1M Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Ypsilanti.
- Richard Spencer: White nationalist to speak at Michigan State University today.
- Lansing: Michigan lawmakers to explore arming teachers, red flag laws.
- Potholes: Rochester Hills loses 6 tires to potholes in 3 weeks.
- Missing: Woman missing after not returning home from work, police say.
- Weather: Clear start with snow coming later in the week.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Mount Vernon: 227-year-old tree planted by George Washington brought down by powerful winds, estate says.
- West Virginia: Teachers will strike for eighth day after legislative impasse.
- Northeast: Battered region might get another nor'easter this week.
- Gun Debate: CEOs want to be on right side of history.
- Nor'easter: Battered Northeast tries to dig out after powerful storm.
POLITICS:
- Florida: What's next for gun measures at state legislature.
- Russia: McDonough blames McConnell for inaction on 2016 meddling response.
- Arizona: Why Democrats are going all-in on this Trump district.
- Gun Debate: Trump's comments leave gun debate paused in Congress.
- DACA: March 5 'deadline' marks only inaction.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Oscars 2018: Watch Michigan's Sufjan Stevens perform song from 'Call Me by Your Name'.
- The Shape of Water: Movie wins 4 awards including best director.
- Frances McDormand: Actress calls for 'inclusion riders' at Oscars.
SPORTS:
- Michigan Basketball: Michigan beats Purdue to win 2nd straight Big Ten Tournament.
- Red Wings: Wild snap skid with 4-1 win over Red Wings.
- Davide Astori: Fiorentina captain dies of 'sudden illness' at 31, team says.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
