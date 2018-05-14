News

TOP STORIES Monday, May 14, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Royal Oak: Man shot, killed by officer had just stabbed mother, rushed officer, police say.
  • Jerusalem: Trump Administration set to move US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.
  • Marijuana: Growers diversify with hemp amid CBD boom.
  • WeatherMetro Detroit under severe weather risk today.

LOCAL

  • Royal Oak: Man shot, killed by officer had just stabbed mother, rushed officer, police say.
  • Detroit's West Side: Gas station attendant accused of killing customer.
  • Detroit: Woman stabs boyfriend to death after he slaps her, approaches her with knife, police say.
  • Dearborn Heights: Police shoot, kill man who allegedly confronted officers with rifle.
  • Detroit: Girl, 3, shot in head at gas station makes remarkable recovery 1 month later.
  • Toledo: Michigan family reunited with lost dog found 4 years later in Ohio.
  • WeatherMetro Detroit under severe weather risk today.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • JerusalemAt least 37 Palestinians killed by Israeli army as US prepares Jerusalem embassy opening.
  • Marijuana: Growers diversify with hemp amid CBD boom.
  • Carbon Monoxide: Over 2 dozen people killed after leaving keyless cars on.
  • Golden State Killer: Joseph James DeAngelo due in court.
  • California: Strong winds blow bounce house into freeway with 9-year-old inside, police say.

POLITICS:

  • Jerusalem: Trump Administration set to move US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.
  • China: Chinese Uyghurs forced to welcome Communist Party into their homes.
  • Jared KushnerWhite House senior adviser to call for unity at Jerusalem embassy dedication.
  • John Bolton: White House national security adviser says US could sanction European companies over Iran.
  • Border Patrol: Agency failed to count hundreds of migrant deaths on US soil.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • SNL: Cast members' mothers critique show's political sketches.
  • Last Man Standing: ABC-canceled show gets second life at Fox.
  • Avengers: Superhero film hits China.

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Tigers: Mariners fall 5-4 to Tigers, lose Cano to fractured hand.
  • Pink Out the Park: Breast cancer awareness campaign returns to Comerica Park for seventh time.
  • Tiger Woods: Golf star says 'I'm not that far off from winning golf tournaments'.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.