TOP STORIES Monday, May 14, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Royal Oak: Man shot, killed by officer had just stabbed mother, rushed officer, police say.
- Jerusalem: Trump Administration set to move US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.
- Marijuana: Growers diversify with hemp amid CBD boom.
- Weather: Metro Detroit under severe weather risk today.
LOCAL:
- Royal Oak: Man shot, killed by officer had just stabbed mother, rushed officer, police say.
- Detroit's West Side: Gas station attendant accused of killing customer.
- Detroit: Woman stabs boyfriend to death after he slaps her, approaches her with knife, police say.
- Dearborn Heights: Police shoot, kill man who allegedly confronted officers with rifle.
- Detroit: Girl, 3, shot in head at gas station makes remarkable recovery 1 month later.
- Toledo: Michigan family reunited with lost dog found 4 years later in Ohio.
- Weather: Metro Detroit under severe weather risk today.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Jerusalem: At least 37 Palestinians killed by Israeli army as US prepares Jerusalem embassy opening.
- Marijuana: Growers diversify with hemp amid CBD boom.
- Carbon Monoxide: Over 2 dozen people killed after leaving keyless cars on.
- Golden State Killer: Joseph James DeAngelo due in court.
- California: Strong winds blow bounce house into freeway with 9-year-old inside, police say.
POLITICS:
- Jerusalem: Trump Administration set to move US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.
- China: Chinese Uyghurs forced to welcome Communist Party into their homes.
- Jared Kushner: White House senior adviser to call for unity at Jerusalem embassy dedication.
- John Bolton: White House national security adviser says US could sanction European companies over Iran.
- Border Patrol: Agency failed to count hundreds of migrant deaths on US soil.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- SNL: Cast members' mothers critique show's political sketches.
- Last Man Standing: ABC-canceled show gets second life at Fox.
- Avengers: Superhero film hits China.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Tigers: Mariners fall 5-4 to Tigers, lose Cano to fractured hand.
- Pink Out the Park: Breast cancer awareness campaign returns to Comerica Park for seventh time.
- Tiger Woods: Golf star says 'I'm not that far off from winning golf tournaments'.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.