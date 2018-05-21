News

TOP STORIES Monday, May 21, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • River Rouge: Home of 3-year-old shot in head firebombed overnight.
  • Detroit: Driver on I-94 fires 14 rounds at another vehicle, striking man.
  • IranSecretary of State Mike Pompeo to unveil 'Plan B' for countering Iran.
  • Pope Francis: Pope tells gay man, 'God made you like this. God loves you like this'.

LOCAL

  • Detroit: Driver on I-94 fires 14 rounds at another vehicle, striking man.
  • River Rouge: Home of 3-year-old shot in head firebombed overnight.
  • Detroit: Mother to be sentenced on child abuse charge after 2 young kids found alone in Detroit motel.
  • Detroit: Sweetwater Express on West McNichols in Detroit robbed overnight.
  • Detroit: Coney Island restaurant employee shoots customer.
  • Michigan State Police: Michigan trooper, K9 partner 'doing well' after being struck in vehicle by drunk driver on I-96.
  • New Haven: Man shoots wife, fatally shoots himself.
  • WeatherTracking more rain Monday.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • TexasShootout with Santa Fe High School gunman lasted 25 minutes.
  • Pope Francis: Pope tells gay man, 'God made you like this. God loves you like this'.
  • North Carolina: $90M worth of liquid meth found in semi-truck fuel tank, police say; 2 arrested.
  • Ohio: Man calls police to report he's being followed by mysterious pig.
  • Cape Canaveral: Jupiter's backward-flying asteroid from another star system.

POLITICS:

  • IranSecretary of State Mike Pompeo to unveil 'Plan B' for countering Iran.
  • Trump: Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper says tweets are 'disturbing assault' on Justice Department's independence.
  • Trade: 3 tough questions after US-China trade truce.
  • Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook CEO agrees to live stream of his European testimony.
  • Moon Jae-In: South Korean president heads to US amid fears for Trump-Kim summit.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Misty Copeland: Dance star wants to help fix ballet's race problem.
  • Oprah Winfrey: Celebrity influencers to world leaders: 'We put you on notice'.
  • Luc Besson: French film director accused of rape.

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Tigers: Mariners rally late to top Tigers.
  • NHL: Vegas bests Winnipeg, advances to Stanley Cup Final.
  • Detroit Pistons: Pistons host NBA Math Hoops National Championship at Wayne State University.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.