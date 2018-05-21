TOP STORIES Monday, May 21, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
LOCAL:
- Detroit: Driver on I-94 fires 14 rounds at another vehicle, striking man.
- River Rouge: Home of 3-year-old shot in head firebombed overnight.
- Detroit: Mother to be sentenced on child abuse charge after 2 young kids found alone in Detroit motel.
- Detroit: Sweetwater Express on West McNichols in Detroit robbed overnight.
- Detroit: Coney Island restaurant employee shoots customer.
- Michigan State Police: Michigan trooper, K9 partner 'doing well' after being struck in vehicle by drunk driver on I-96.
- New Haven: Man shoots wife, fatally shoots himself.
- Weather: Tracking more rain Monday.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Texas: Shootout with Santa Fe High School gunman lasted 25 minutes.
- Pope Francis: Pope tells gay man, 'God made you like this. God loves you like this'.
- North Carolina: $90M worth of liquid meth found in semi-truck fuel tank, police say; 2 arrested.
- Ohio: Man calls police to report he's being followed by mysterious pig.
- Cape Canaveral: Jupiter's backward-flying asteroid from another star system.
POLITICS:
- Iran: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to unveil 'Plan B' for countering Iran.
- Trump: Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper says tweets are 'disturbing assault' on Justice Department's independence.
- Trade: 3 tough questions after US-China trade truce.
- Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook CEO agrees to live stream of his European testimony.
- Moon Jae-In: South Korean president heads to US amid fears for Trump-Kim summit.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Misty Copeland: Dance star wants to help fix ballet's race problem.
- Oprah Winfrey: Celebrity influencers to world leaders: 'We put you on notice'.
- Luc Besson: French film director accused of rape.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Tigers: Mariners rally late to top Tigers.
- NHL: Vegas bests Winnipeg, advances to Stanley Cup Final.
- Detroit Pistons: Pistons host NBA Math Hoops National Championship at Wayne State University.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
