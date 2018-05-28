News

TOP STORIES Monday, May 28, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

LOCAL

  • Memorial Day: Events across Metro Detroit.
  • Redford: Dearborn man dead in three-vehicle crash on Telegraph Road.
  • Oxford: 16-year-old boy drowns in Clear Lake.
  • Detroit: Apartment complex condemned after walkway collapses, injuring two.
  • Livonia: Child's golf clubs stolen from car; family pleads for thief to return them to golf course.
  • Detroit: Police find missing 10-year-old girl; returns her home safe.
  • Greektown: Altercation leads to shots fired.
  • Bruce Township: Police warn residents of possible child abduction.
  • Harper Woods: Jeep crushed under 2.5-ton tree.
  • WeatherApproaching record highs for Memorial Day.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Hawaii: Fast-moving lava sparks immediate evacuations.
  • Storm AlbertoSubtropical Storm Alberto moves to gatecrash Memorial Day outings.
  • Maryland: Flash floods again rip through Ellicott City, Maryland; 1 missing.
  • Southern California: Customer at drive-thru window shoots suspected robber inside  restaurant.
  • Florida: Woman rescued after being held captive by boyfriend.

POLITICS:

  • North KoreaIs Trump-Kim summit still on?
  • Trade: Several companies caught in US-China trade negotiations.
  • China: US sails warships past disputed islands in South China Sea.
  • George H.W. Bush: Former president hospitalized for low blood pressure, fatigue.
  • Sally Yates: Former acting attorney general says Trump's DOJ pressure is 'a step beyond dangerous'.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Solo: A Star Wars StoryFilm disappoints at the box office.
  • Sesame Street: Popular children's show sues makers of raunchy puppet comedy 'The Happytime Murders'.
  • Morgan Freeman: Beloved star accused of sexual misconduct says 'I did not assault women'.

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Tigers: Hardy pitches Tigers to 3-2 win over White Sox.
  • SportsCenter: Michigan's United Shore Professional Baseball League featured on SportsCenter Top 10.
  • French Open: Defending champion Ostapenko, Venus Williams exit French Open.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

