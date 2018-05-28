TOP STORIES Monday, May 28, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
LOCAL:
- Memorial Day: Events across Metro Detroit.
- Redford: Dearborn man dead in three-vehicle crash on Telegraph Road.
- Oxford: 16-year-old boy drowns in Clear Lake.
- Detroit: Apartment complex condemned after walkway collapses, injuring two.
- Livonia: Child's golf clubs stolen from car; family pleads for thief to return them to golf course.
- Detroit: Police find missing 10-year-old girl; returns her home safe.
- Greektown: Altercation leads to shots fired.
- Bruce Township: Police warn residents of possible child abduction.
- Harper Woods: Jeep crushed under 2.5-ton tree.
- Weather: Approaching record highs for Memorial Day.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Hawaii: Fast-moving lava sparks immediate evacuations.
- Storm Alberto: Subtropical Storm Alberto moves to gatecrash Memorial Day outings.
- Maryland: Flash floods again rip through Ellicott City, Maryland; 1 missing.
- Southern California: Customer at drive-thru window shoots suspected robber inside restaurant.
- Florida: Woman rescued after being held captive by boyfriend.
POLITICS:
- North Korea: Is Trump-Kim summit still on?
- Trade: Several companies caught in US-China trade negotiations.
- China: US sails warships past disputed islands in South China Sea.
- George H.W. Bush: Former president hospitalized for low blood pressure, fatigue.
- Sally Yates: Former acting attorney general says Trump's DOJ pressure is 'a step beyond dangerous'.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Solo: A Star Wars Story: Film disappoints at the box office.
- Sesame Street: Popular children's show sues makers of raunchy puppet comedy 'The Happytime Murders'.
- Morgan Freeman: Beloved star accused of sexual misconduct says 'I did not assault women'.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Tigers: Hardy pitches Tigers to 3-2 win over White Sox.
- SportsCenter: Michigan's United Shore Professional Baseball League featured on SportsCenter Top 10.
- French Open: Defending champion Ostapenko, Venus Williams exit French Open.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
