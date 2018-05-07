TOP STORIES Monday, May 7, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Macomb County: Interim Macomb County clerk to be named Monday.
- Melania Trump: First lady to announce initiatives on children's well-being.
- Hawaii: Residents flee as lava destroys 26 homes.
- DTE Energy: 15,000 customers remain without power after strong winds rock SE Michigan.
LOCAL:
- Wayne: Mother due in court on murder charges in death of 3-year-old daughter.
- Detroit's West Side: 2 dead after vehicle struck by driver who ran red light.
- Mount Pleasant: Central Michigan University student dies after falling down stairs.
- Detroit: $130 million to be raised for Detroit neighborhoods thanks to Strategic Neighborhood Fund expansion.
- Royal Oak: Motorcyclist crashes fleeing authorities.
- Weather: Sunny skies with light winds.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Egypt: 'Secret chamber' in Tut's nonexistent, say researchers.
- Obamacare: Calorie count rules go into effect.
- Planned Parenthood: Organization gears up for new battles over abortion rights.
- United Airlines: Dog's death prompts airline to impose new rules.
POLITICS:
- West Virginia: Trump urges West Virginia voters to reject Don Blankenship.
- Mueller: Trump suggests legal action coming against Mueller's team.
- Gina Haspel: Security officials preparing plans if Haspel's nomination fails.
- Rudy Giuliani: Trump's newest attorney says he's 'focused on the law more than the facts right now'.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Junot Díaz: Pulitzer Prize winner accused of misconduct; book world left asking tough questions.
- Charlie Rose: How host could make a comeback, according to his accuser.
- Stormy Daniels: Adult film actress makes cameo on 'SNL'.
SPORTS:
- Kansas City Royals: Royals top Tigers 4-2, win first series.
- Bowling: Australia's Jason Belmonte wins PBA Tour Finals at Thunderbowl in Allen Park.
- Kentucky Derby: Favorite Justify finishes first.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
