TOP STORIES Monday, May 7, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

LOCAL

  • Wayne: Mother due in court on murder charges in death of 3-year-old daughter.
  • Macomb County: Interim Macomb County clerk to be named Monday.
  • DTE Energy: 15,000 customers remain without power after strong winds rock SE Michigan.
  • Detroit's West Side: 2 dead after vehicle struck by driver who ran red light.
  • Mount Pleasant: Central Michigan University student dies after falling down stairs.
  • Detroit: $130 million to be raised for Detroit neighborhoods thanks to Strategic Neighborhood Fund expansion.
  • Royal Oak: Motorcyclist crashes fleeing authorities.
  • WeatherSunny skies with light winds.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Hawaii: Residents flee as lava destroys 26 homes.
  • Egypt: 'Secret chamber' in Tut's nonexistent, say researchers.
  • Obamacare: Calorie count rules go into effect.
  • Planned ParenthoodOrganization gears up for new battles over abortion rights.
  • United Airlines: Dog's death prompts airline to impose new rules.

POLITICS:

  • Melania Trump: First lady to announce initiatives on children's well-being.
  • West Virginia: Trump urges West Virginia voters to reject Don Blankenship.
  • MuellerTrump suggests legal action coming against Mueller's team.
  • Gina Haspel: Security officials preparing plans if Haspel's nomination fails.
  • Rudy Giuliani: Trump's newest attorney says he's 'focused on the law more than the facts right now'.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Junot Díaz: Pulitzer Prize winner accused of misconduct; book world left asking tough questions.
  • Charlie Rose: How host could make a comeback, according to his accuser.
  • Stormy Daniels: Adult film actress makes cameo on 'SNL'.

SPORTS:

  • Kansas City Royals: Royals top Tigers 4-2, win first series.
  • Bowling: Australia's Jason Belmonte wins PBA Tour Finals at Thunderbowl in Allen Park.
  • Kentucky Derby: Favorite Justify finishes first.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

