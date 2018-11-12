TOP STORIES Monday, November 12, 2018

News

  • CaliforniaSearch for the missing continues in wildfires.
  • St. Clair ShoresMemorial service held for man killed by police outside St. Clair Shores baby shower.
  • Detroit Lions: The Detroit Lions are as bad as we thought they were; who's to blame?
  • Trump: President's rhetoric on voter fraud is misleading, according to AP fact check.

LOCAL

  • Clare: Passerby frees woman from burning freeway crash, state police say.
  • Waterford TownshipWoman shot, killed Sunday night.
  • Ottawa County: 2 Michigan teens suffer burns after tree fort catches fire.
  • Detroit: Detroit police investigate after man found fatally shot inside Jeep on Mendota Street.
  • St. Clair Shores: Community illuminated in blue lights to honor slain K-9 officer.
  • Detroit: Man, 7-year-old son carjacked outside home on Rutherford Street.
  • Judge Rosemarie Aquilina: Judge who sentenced Nassar speaks out on Today Show.
  • WeatherLight rain, snow possible Monday; snow expected overnight.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL

  • Wildfires: High winds feed California wildfires as death toll rises.
  • RecallDry dog food recalled due to elevated levels of vitamin D.
  • Nikolas Cruz: Florida school shooting defendant registered to vote in jail.
  • South CarolinaFor 10 years, a chemical not EPA approved was in their drinking water, according to report.

POLITICS:

  • FloridaWhat you should know about Florida's vote recount.
  • Cindy Hyde-Smith: Mississippi Republican senator facing criticism over 'public hanging' remark.
  • Georgia: Georgia Democrats, Abrams' campaign files lawsuit.
  • Joe Biden: Former vice president bemoans 'how demeaning' politics has become.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Toy Story 4: Disney-Pixar film gets first teaser trailer.
  • Joe Perry: Aerosmith guitarist hospitalized in New York.
  • Wildfires: Neil Young, Miley Cyrus among celebs to lose homes in wildfires.

SPORTS:

  • Ohio State: No. 8 Ohio State pins No. 24 Michigan State back, 26-6.
  • Detroit Pistons: Hornets beat Pistons 113-103.

JOBS: 

  • Romulus: Pace in Romulus holding job fairs for non-CDL driver, warehouse positions.
  • Oakland CountyOakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
  • Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
  • Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.
  • PontiacOakland County government hiring cook.

