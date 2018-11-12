TOP STORIES Monday, November 12, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- California: Search for the missing continues in wildfires.
- St. Clair Shores: Memorial service held for man killed by police outside St. Clair Shores baby shower.
- Detroit Lions: The Detroit Lions are as bad as we thought they were; who's to blame?
- Trump: President's rhetoric on voter fraud is misleading, according to AP fact check.
LOCAL:
- Clare: Passerby frees woman from burning freeway crash, state police say.
- Waterford Township: Woman shot, killed Sunday night.
- Ottawa County: 2 Michigan teens suffer burns after tree fort catches fire.
- Detroit: Detroit police investigate after man found fatally shot inside Jeep on Mendota Street.
- St. Clair Shores: Community illuminated in blue lights to honor slain K-9 officer.
- Detroit: Man, 7-year-old son carjacked outside home on Rutherford Street.
- Judge Rosemarie Aquilina: Judge who sentenced Nassar speaks out on Today Show.
- Weather: Light rain, snow possible Monday; snow expected overnight.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Wildfires: High winds feed California wildfires as death toll rises.
- Recall: Dry dog food recalled due to elevated levels of vitamin D.
- Nikolas Cruz: Florida school shooting defendant registered to vote in jail.
- South Carolina: For 10 years, a chemical not EPA approved was in their drinking water, according to report.
POLITICS:
- Florida: What you should know about Florida's vote recount.
- Cindy Hyde-Smith: Mississippi Republican senator facing criticism over 'public hanging' remark.
- Georgia: Georgia Democrats, Abrams' campaign files lawsuit.
- Joe Biden: Former vice president bemoans 'how demeaning' politics has become.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Toy Story 4: Disney-Pixar film gets first teaser trailer.
- Joe Perry: Aerosmith guitarist hospitalized in New York.
- Wildfires: Neil Young, Miley Cyrus among celebs to lose homes in wildfires.
SPORTS:
- Ohio State: No. 8 Ohio State pins No. 24 Michigan State back, 26-6.
- Detroit Pistons: Hornets beat Pistons 113-103.
JOBS:
- Romulus: Pace in Romulus holding job fairs for non-CDL driver, warehouse positions.
- Oakland County: Oakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
- Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
- Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.
- Pontiac: Oakland County government hiring cook.
