TOP STORIES Monday, November 19, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Camp FireDeath toll reaches 77 as list of missing drops.
  • Florida: Vote recount finally comes to an end.
  • Colorado: Chris Watts to be sentenced in killing of daughters, pregnant wife.
  • Thanksgiving Parade: Everything you need to know about the 2018 America's Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit.

LOCAL

  • Traffic: Southbound I-275 closed at I-94 in Romulus due to deadly crash.
  • TrafficMetro Detroit drivers warned of fog, black ice on roads Monday morning.
  • MelvindalePolice look for home invasion suspect.
  • Missaukee County: Michigan State Police rescue lost, dehydrated, hypothermic hunter.
  • Bath Township: Man shot, killed while hunting outside Lansing, culprit unknown.
  • Detroit: Two men caught dumping mattresses and tires in Detroit, charged with littering.
  • WeatherMore snow expected tonight.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL

  • MexicoMissing North Carolina teacher killed in Mexico, governor says.
  • Northern CaliforniaFire victims could be flooded out of their tent city.
  • Oregon: Scientists find first-ever Oregon dinosaur bone.

POLITICS:

  • Sauli NiinistöFinnish president doesn't recall telling Trump Finns 'rake' to prevent wildfires.
  • Trump: President attacks Rep. Adam Schiff as 'little Adam Sch---' on Twitter.
  • Michael Bloomberg: Former NYC mayor donates record $1.8B to Johns Hopkins.
  • Georgia: Stacey Abrams calls Kemp Georgia's 'legal' governor.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Steve Carell: Carell makes major announcement on 'Saturday Night Live'.
  • Kanye West: Rapper donates $150,000 for security guard killed by officer in suburban Chicago.
  • Sean 'Diddy' CombsMusic mogul breaks his silence over Kim Porter's death.

SPORTS:

  • Michigan State: Michigan State basketball ties biggest win ever, 101-33 over Tennessee Tech.
  • Detroit Lions: Panthers go for 2 and fail late and lose 20-19 to Lions.
  • Michigan Football: Michigan Wolverines beat Indiana Hoosiers in final home game of season.

JOBS: 

  • DetroitDevelopment Centers seeking head start teacher.
  • Romulus: Pace in Romulus holding job fairs for non-CDL driver, warehouse positions.
  • Oakland CountyOakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
  • Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
  • Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.

