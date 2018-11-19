TOP STORIES Monday, November 19, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Camp Fire: Death toll reaches 77 as list of missing drops.
- Florida: Vote recount finally comes to an end.
- Colorado: Chris Watts to be sentenced in killing of daughters, pregnant wife.
- Thanksgiving Parade: Everything you need to know about the 2018 America's Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit.
LOCAL:
- Traffic: Southbound I-275 closed at I-94 in Romulus due to deadly crash.
- Traffic: Metro Detroit drivers warned of fog, black ice on roads Monday morning.
- Melvindale: Police look for home invasion suspect.
- Missaukee County: Michigan State Police rescue lost, dehydrated, hypothermic hunter.
- Bath Township: Man shot, killed while hunting outside Lansing, culprit unknown.
- Detroit: Two men caught dumping mattresses and tires in Detroit, charged with littering.
- Weather: More snow expected tonight.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Mexico: Missing North Carolina teacher killed in Mexico, governor says.
- Northern California: Fire victims could be flooded out of their tent city.
- Oregon: Scientists find first-ever Oregon dinosaur bone.
POLITICS:
- Sauli Niinistö: Finnish president doesn't recall telling Trump Finns 'rake' to prevent wildfires.
- Trump: President attacks Rep. Adam Schiff as 'little Adam Sch---' on Twitter.
- Michael Bloomberg: Former NYC mayor donates record $1.8B to Johns Hopkins.
- Georgia: Stacey Abrams calls Kemp Georgia's 'legal' governor.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Steve Carell: Carell makes major announcement on 'Saturday Night Live'.
- Kanye West: Rapper donates $150,000 for security guard killed by officer in suburban Chicago.
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs: Music mogul breaks his silence over Kim Porter's death.
SPORTS:
- Michigan State: Michigan State basketball ties biggest win ever, 101-33 over Tennessee Tech.
- Detroit Lions: Panthers go for 2 and fail late and lose 20-19 to Lions.
- Michigan Football: Michigan Wolverines beat Indiana Hoosiers in final home game of season.
JOBS:
- Detroit: Development Centers seeking head start teacher.
- Romulus: Pace in Romulus holding job fairs for non-CDL driver, warehouse positions.
- Oakland County: Oakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
- Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
- Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.
