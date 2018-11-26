News

TOP STORIES Monday, November 26, 2018

By Brian Newlin

4 TO KNOW: 

  • GMAutomaker to close Ontario plant, costing 2,500 jobs.
  • Livonia: Westbound I-96 closed after trooper shoots chase suspect.
  • Lou Anna SimonEx-Michigan State president Simon to be arraigned on charges stemming from Nassar scandal.
  • US BorderMexico says migrants who tried to rush US border will be deported.

LOCAL

  • Ann Arbor: 2 jump from 2nd-floor apartment fire; 3 hospitalized.
  • Michigan Elections: Michigan board of canvassers meets today to certify November election results.
  • Detroit: Man pinned by vehicle on I-94 in Detroit; friends lift vehicle, pull man to safety.
  • Detroit Metro Airport: Snowstorm strands families from across the country at Detroit airport.
  • Grand RapidsMedical center allegedly asks single mother to crowdsource money for heart transplant.
  • WeatherAreas north of M-59 expected to get several inches of snow.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL

  • Alabama: Family demands answers after police kill man mistaken for shooter of 2 at mall.
  • Cyber MondayAll the deals you'd be crazy to pass up.
  • James Fields: Trial begins for man charged with running down Heather Heyer in Charlottesville.

POLITICS:

  • GOP: Republicans plot strategy to defend Trump amid expected Democratic investigations.
  • Alan Dershowitz: Legal scholar says Mueller report will be 'devastating' to Trump.
  • James Comey: Committee chair suggests videotaping Comey testimony to prevent leaks.
  • George Papadopoulos: Judge orders Papadopoulos to report to prison on Monday.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Bernardo BertolucciItalian director of 'Last Tango in Paris' dies at age 77.
  • Morning Joe: 'Morning Joe' co-hosts Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski get married.
  • Ricky Jay: Magician and actor Ricky Jay dies at 72.

SPORTS:

JOBS: 

  • Farmington Hills: Appen is looking for a Voice/Speech Contributor.
  • DetroitDevelopment Centers seeking head start teacher.
  • Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for marketing coordinator.
  • Oakland CountyOakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
  • Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.

