TOP STORIES Monday, November 26, 2018

- GM: Automaker to close Ontario plant, costing 2,500 jobs.
LOCAL:
- Livonia: Westbound I-96 closed after trooper shoots chase suspect.
- Ann Arbor: 2 jump from 2nd-floor apartment fire; 3 hospitalized.
- Michigan Elections: Michigan board of canvassers meets today to certify November election results.
- Lou Anna Simon: Ex-Michigan State president Simon to be arraigned on charges stemming from Nassar scandal.
- Detroit: Man pinned by vehicle on I-94 in Detroit; friends lift vehicle, pull man to safety.
- Detroit Metro Airport: Snowstorm strands families from across the country at Detroit airport.
- Grand Rapids: Medical center allegedly asks single mother to crowdsource money for heart transplant.
- Weather: Areas north of M-59 expected to get several inches of snow.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Alabama: Family demands answers after police kill man mistaken for shooter of 2 at mall.
- Cyber Monday: All the deals you'd be crazy to pass up.
- James Fields: Trial begins for man charged with running down Heather Heyer in Charlottesville.
POLITICS:
- GOP: Republicans plot strategy to defend Trump amid expected Democratic investigations.
- Alan Dershowitz: Legal scholar says Mueller report will be 'devastating' to Trump.
- James Comey: Committee chair suggests videotaping Comey testimony to prevent leaks.
- George Papadopoulos: Judge orders Papadopoulos to report to prison on Monday.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Bernardo Bertolucci: Italian director of 'Last Tango in Paris' dies at age 77.
- Morning Joe: 'Morning Joe' co-hosts Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski get married.
- Ricky Jay: Magician and actor Ricky Jay dies at 72.
SPORTS:
- Michigan-Ohio State: Michigan loses to Ohio State in Columbus.
- Michigan State: Michigan State scores late TD, beats Rutgers 14-10.
- Red Wings: Sabres beat Red Wings 3-2 in shootout for 9th straight win.
JOBS:
- Farmington Hills: Appen is looking for a Voice/Speech Contributor.
- Detroit: Development Centers seeking head start teacher.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for marketing coordinator.
- Oakland County: Oakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
- Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
