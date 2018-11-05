TOP STORIES Monday, November 5, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- St. Clair Shores: K-9 officer, suspect killed in shooting outside baby shower.
- Michigan Elections: How to view your 2018 Michigan General Election sample ballot.
- Lowe's: Home improvement chain closing 20 stores in US; 2 stores closing in Michigan.
- Shelby Township: Sheriff's Office identifies man shot, killed by Shelby Township police officer.
Michigan Elections: ClickOnDetroit's guide to the 2018 Michigan General Election.
LOCAL:
- Ann Arbor: Surveillance video captures images of men in Ann Arbor armed robbery.
- Traffic: Fatal crash closes 8 Mile Road and Groesbeck Highway until Monday.
- Weather: Chance for sun Monday, rain returns Tuesday.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Florida: Woman goes in for back surgery, leaves missing a kidney.
- Texas: Newlyweds die in helicopter crash leaving their wedding.
- Florida State University: FSU president speaks at yoga shooting vigil.
- El Chapo: Jury selection begins today in the long-awaited trial of 'El Chapo' Guzman.
POLITICS:
- Stacey Abrams: Abrams calls Kemp probe into Georgia Dems a 'witch hunt'.
- Census: Census citizenship trial slated to begin.
- Sean Hannity: 'Special guest' Sean Hannity to appear at Trump rally.
- Obama: Trump, Obama square off in whirlwind weekend before midterm elections.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Saturday Night Live: 'SNL' skewers Fox News' coverage of the migrant march.
- The Walking Dead: 'The Walking Dead' universe to expand with Rick Grimes films.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Lions: Minnesota Vikings beat the Detroit Lions 24-9 on Sunday.
- Red Wings: Brodziak scores twice, Oilers beat Red Wings 4-3.
- Wolverines: No. 5 Michigan routs Penn State 42-7, wins 8th game in row.
JOBS:
- Shelby Township: Godfather Bistro and Cigar Bar of Shelby Township hiring for multiple positions.
- Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
- Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.
- Pontiac: Oakland County government hiring cook.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring data & research specialist.
