TOP STORIES Monday, November 5, 2018

  • St. Clair ShoresK-9 officer, suspect killed in shooting outside baby shower.
  • Michigan Elections: How to view your 2018 Michigan General Election sample ballot.
  • Lowe'sHome improvement chain closing 20 stores in US; 2 stores closing in Michigan.
  • Shelby Township: Sheriff's Office identifies man shot, killed by Shelby Township police officer.

Michigan Elections: ClickOnDetroit's guide to the 2018 Michigan General Election.

LOCAL

  • Ann ArborSurveillance video captures images of men in Ann Arbor armed robbery.
  • Traffic: Fatal crash closes 8 Mile Road and Groesbeck Highway until Monday.
  • WeatherChance for sun Monday, rain returns Tuesday.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL

  • FloridaWoman goes in for back surgery, leaves missing a kidney.
  • TexasNewlyweds die in helicopter crash leaving their wedding.
  • Florida State University: FSU president speaks at yoga shooting vigil.
  • El Chapo: Jury selection begins today in the long-awaited trial of 'El Chapo' Guzman.

POLITICS:

  • Stacey AbramsAbrams calls Kemp probe into Georgia Dems a 'witch hunt'.
  • Census: Census citizenship trial slated to begin.
  • Sean Hannity: 'Special guest' Sean Hannity to appear at Trump rally.
  • Obama: Trump, Obama square off in whirlwind weekend before midterm elections.

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Lions: Minnesota Vikings beat the Detroit Lions 24-9 on Sunday.
  • Red Wings: Brodziak scores twice, Oilers beat Red Wings 4-3.
  • Wolverines: No. 5 Michigan routs Penn State 42-7, wins 8th game in row.

JOBS: 

  • Shelby Township: Godfather Bistro and Cigar Bar of Shelby Township hiring for multiple positions.
  • Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
  • Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.
  • PontiacOakland County government hiring cook.
  • DetroitDetroit Symphony Orchestra hiring data & research specialist.

