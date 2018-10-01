News

TOP STORIES Monday, October 1, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Driver Responsibility Fees: Bill signed by Snyder back in March goes into effect Monday.
  • Brett KavanaughYale classmate on drinking: Kavanaugh has 'not told truth'.
  • Port Huron: Search underway for 19-year-old man accused of shooting father in the face.
  • NAFTA: US and Canada reach deal on NAFTA after talks go down to the wire.

LOCAL

  • Clinton Township: Man stole mother's vehicle with 4-year-old girl still inside, police say.
  • Driver Responsibility Fees: Bill signed by Snyder back in March goes into effect Monday.
  • Port Huron: Search underway for 19-year-old man accused of shooting father in the face.
  • Westland: Authorities encourage residents to avoid Merriman Road in Westland due to collision.
  • South Haven Township: 12-year-old Boy Scout buried by sand dune, killed.
  • Traffic: Garfield Road to close at Hall Road for 10 days in Macomb County starting Wednesday.
  • WeatherRain showers kick off first week of October.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

Related Content

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Health​​​​​​: James Allison and Tasuku Honjo win Nobel Prize in Medicine.
  • Las Vegas: Shooting anniversary Sunrise Remembrance.
  • CaliforniaNew law enacted Sunday requires publicly traded firms in the state to place at least one woman on their board of directors.
  • Track Palin: Sarah Palin's oldest son arrested on domestic violence charges.
  • South Carolina: Meet the 'Hurricane Cowboy' who rescues animals in Florence's aftermath.

POLITICS:

  • NAFTA: US and Canada reach deal on NAFTA after talks go down to the wire.
  • Brett KavanaughYale classmate on drinking: Kavanaugh has 'not told truth'.
  • Jeff FlakeSenator says if FBI finds Kavanaugh lied, nomination is over.
  • Net Neautrality: DOJ is already suing after California passes its net neutrality law.
  • Deborah Ramirez: FBI spoke with Deborah Ramirez, second Kavanaugh accuser.

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Lions: Golden performance not enough for Lions in loss at Cowboys.
  • Red Wings: Red Wings trim roster as preseason ends; Zadina sent to AHL, Jokinen released.
  • Cristiano Ronaldo: Las Vegas woman sues soccer star, accuses him of rape.

JOBS: 

  • DetroitUnited Children and Family Head Start hiring family service worker.
  • Walled LakeStaples hiring sales associate.
  • Auburn Hills: 500 jobs available at Topgolf.
  • Troy: Gutter installers needed at Gutter Grate.
  • Kohl's: Retailer to hire 90,000 seasonal employees as the holidays approach.

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.