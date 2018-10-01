TOP STORIES Monday, October 1, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Driver Responsibility Fees: Bill signed by Snyder back in March goes into effect Monday.
- Brett Kavanaugh: Yale classmate on drinking: Kavanaugh has 'not told truth'.
- Port Huron: Search underway for 19-year-old man accused of shooting father in the face.
- NAFTA: US and Canada reach deal on NAFTA after talks go down to the wire.
LOCAL:
- Clinton Township: Man stole mother's vehicle with 4-year-old girl still inside, police say.
- Westland: Authorities encourage residents to avoid Merriman Road in Westland due to collision.
- South Haven Township: 12-year-old Boy Scout buried by sand dune, killed.
- Traffic: Garfield Road to close at Hall Road for 10 days in Macomb County starting Wednesday.
- Weather: Rain showers kick off first week of October.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Health: James Allison and Tasuku Honjo win Nobel Prize in Medicine.
- Las Vegas: Shooting anniversary Sunrise Remembrance.
- California: New law enacted Sunday requires publicly traded firms in the state to place at least one woman on their board of directors.
- Track Palin: Sarah Palin's oldest son arrested on domestic violence charges.
- South Carolina: Meet the 'Hurricane Cowboy' who rescues animals in Florence's aftermath.
POLITICS:
- Jeff Flake: Senator says if FBI finds Kavanaugh lied, nomination is over.
- Net Neautrality: DOJ is already suing after California passes its net neutrality law.
- Deborah Ramirez: FBI spoke with Deborah Ramirez, second Kavanaugh accuser.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Willie Nelson: Country icon sings new song, 'Vote 'Em Out,' at Beto O'Rourke rally.
- Charles Aznavour: 'France's Frank Sinatra' dies at 94.
- Gwyneth Paltrow: Actress subtly confirms she's married.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Lions: Golden performance not enough for Lions in loss at Cowboys.
- Red Wings: Red Wings trim roster as preseason ends; Zadina sent to AHL, Jokinen released.
- Cristiano Ronaldo: Las Vegas woman sues soccer star, accuses him of rape.
JOBS:
- Detroit: United Children and Family Head Start hiring family service worker.
- Walled Lake: Staples hiring sales associate.
- Auburn Hills: 500 jobs available at Topgolf.
- Troy: Gutter installers needed at Gutter Grate.
- Kohl's: Retailer to hire 90,000 seasonal employees as the holidays approach.
