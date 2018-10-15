News

TOP STORIES Monday, October 15, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Cantrell Funeral Home: Medical examiner working to identify 11 infant bodies found at Detroit funeral home.
  • Farmington Hills: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at apartment complex.
  • Jamal Khashoggi: Trump touts Saudi king's denial in journalist disappearance.
  • Sears: The store that changed America declares bankruptcy.

LOCAL

  • Farmington Hills: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at apartment complex.
  • Cantrell Funeral Home: Medical examiner working to identify 11 infant bodies found at Detroit funeral home.
  • Michigan Lottery: $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Macomb County.
  • Detroit's West Side: Girl, 14, shot inside her home, police say.
  • Rats: Metro Detroit among worst areas for rats in US, report says.
  • Detroit: Man charged in fatal shooting of 3 men inside Detroit White Castle restaurant.
  • Oak Park: Envelope containing $2,000 stolen from inside restaurant.
  • WeatherMorning showers, breezy Monday.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Tennessee: Man run over by lawn mower while trying to kill son with chainsaw.
  • Sears: The store that changed America declares bankruptcy.
  • Georgia: Savannah police looking for vandal after googly eyes placed on historic statue.
  • Hurricane Michael: Crews are searching ruins for at least 30 people who are still nowhere to be.
  • CaliforniaFire threats prompt power shutoffs for almost 60K.

POLITICS:

  • Jamal Khashoggi: Trump touts Saudi king's denial in journalist disappearance.
  • Elizabeth Warren: 'Strong evidence' of Native American roots shown in DNA test.
  • David PerdueSenator grabs student's phone while being asked voter ID question.
  • Trump11 noteworthy moments from Trump's '60 Minutes' interview.
  • Julian Castro: Castro rallies Iowa Democrats as he ponders his 2020 future.

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

  • Michigan-Michigan State: Michigan-Michigan State football week 2018 begins now.
  • USA Hockey: Jack Hughes impressive despite Team USA's 7-1 loss to Minnesota.
  • Michigan State: Michigan State University beat Pennsylvania State University at Beaver Stadium.

JOBS: 

  • Canton Township: Stylecraft Printing looking for printing press operator.
  • DundeeClean Tech Recycling Inc. looking for nighttime machine operator.
  • Waterford: Oakland County looking for fiscal services supervisor.
  • JCPenney: Retailer holding national hiring day ahead of holiday season; 300 positions in Metro Detroit.
  • DetroitJob fair will aim to connect employers with job seekers from under-served populations.

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.