TOP STORIES Monday, October 15, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Cantrell Funeral Home: Medical examiner working to identify 11 infant bodies found at Detroit funeral home.
- Farmington Hills: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at apartment complex.
- Jamal Khashoggi: Trump touts Saudi king's denial in journalist disappearance.
- Sears: The store that changed America declares bankruptcy.
LOCAL:
- Michigan Lottery: $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Macomb County.
- Detroit's West Side: Girl, 14, shot inside her home, police say.
- Rats: Metro Detroit among worst areas for rats in US, report says.
- Detroit: Man charged in fatal shooting of 3 men inside Detroit White Castle restaurant.
- Oak Park: Envelope containing $2,000 stolen from inside restaurant.
- Weather: Morning showers, breezy Monday.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Tennessee: Man run over by lawn mower while trying to kill son with chainsaw.
- Georgia: Savannah police looking for vandal after googly eyes placed on historic statue.
- Hurricane Michael: Crews are searching ruins for at least 30 people who are still nowhere to be.
- California: Fire threats prompt power shutoffs for almost 60K.
POLITICS:
- Elizabeth Warren: 'Strong evidence' of Native American roots shown in DNA test.
- David Perdue: Senator grabs student's phone while being asked voter ID question.
- Trump: 11 noteworthy moments from Trump's '60 Minutes' interview.
- Julian Castro: Castro rallies Iowa Democrats as he ponders his 2020 future.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Ariana Grande: Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson end engagement.
- Horror Movies: 4 horror movies with Michigan connections.
- Duchess of Sussex: Meghan is expecting her first child.
SPORTS:
- Michigan-Michigan State: Michigan-Michigan State football week 2018 begins now.
- USA Hockey: Jack Hughes impressive despite Team USA's 7-1 loss to Minnesota.
- Michigan State: Michigan State University beat Pennsylvania State University at Beaver Stadium.
JOBS:
- Canton Township: Stylecraft Printing looking for printing press operator.
- Dundee: Clean Tech Recycling Inc. looking for nighttime machine operator.
- Waterford: Oakland County looking for fiscal services supervisor.
- JCPenney: Retailer holding national hiring day ahead of holiday season; 300 positions in Metro Detroit.
- Detroit: Job fair will aim to connect employers with job seekers from under-served populations.
