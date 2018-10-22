News

TOP STORIES Monday, October 22, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Mark Bessner: Jury trial starts today for state trooper charged in Detroit teen's fatal ATV crash.
  • Funeral Homes: Investigation continues into Detroit funeral homes mishandling human remains.
  • Sports: Nearly every team in the state won this weekend.
  • Winter: Metro Detroit winter outlook 2018-2019.

LOCAL

  • Winter: Metro Detroit winter outlook 2018-2019.
  • Clinton Township: Hearing for man accused of deadly shooting at workplace.
  • Halloween: Trick-or-treat times in Southeast Michigan.
  • Funeral Homes: Investigation continues into Detroit funeral homes mishandling human remains.
  • Mark Bessner: Jury trial starts today for state trooper charged in Detroit teen's fatal ATV crash.
  • Grand Rapids: Michigan photographer seeking public's assistance in locating couple in photograph.
  • Traffic: Eastbound I-696 reopens with limited lanes Monday due to weather.
  • Royal Oak: Man struck and killed by train.
  • WeatherNext cold front on the way.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Canada: Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes off the coast of Canada.
  • New York City: NYPD recalls body cam devices after one explodes.
  • Jayme ClossMissing Wisconsin girl's school will hold 'Gathering of Hope'.
  • Clemson University: 30 injured in Clemson clubhouse collapse.
  • Immigration: Migrant caravan resumes march north from Mexico-Guatemala border.

POLITICS:

  • Mikhail GorbachevFormer leader of the Soviet Union slams Trump's nuclear arms treaty plans as 'unacceptable'.
  • Roger Stone: Stone's conflicting Wikileaks accounts examined, Washington Post reports.
  • Human Rights CampaignLGBTQ group calls on administration not to roll back rights.
  • Florida: Gillum ready to 'go there' if DeSantis attacks in Florida governor debate.
  • Ben Sasse: GOP senator says ending arms sales to Saudis 'should be on the table'.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • CBS CorporationRichard Parsons resigns from CBS Corporation board.
  • Halloween: 'Halloween' grabs one of the biggest horror openings ever.
  • Kennedy CenterMark Twain humor award winners.

SPORTS:

  • Michigan: Nearly every team in the state won this weekend.
  • Detroit Lions: Detroit Lions beat Miami Dolphins 32-21.
  • Detroit Pistons: Griffin, Smith lead Pistons over Bulls 118-116.

JOBS: 

  • DetroitDetroit Symphony Orchestra hiring data & research specialist.
  • Oakland County: Oakland County Government hiring cashier.
  • Canton Township: Stylecraft Printing looking for printing press operator.
  • DundeeClean Tech Recycling Inc. looking for nighttime machine operator.
  • Waterford: Oakland County looking for fiscal services supervisor.

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.