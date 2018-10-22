TOP STORIES Monday, October 22, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Mark Bessner: Jury trial starts today for state trooper charged in Detroit teen's fatal ATV crash.
- Funeral Homes: Investigation continues into Detroit funeral homes mishandling human remains.
- Sports: Nearly every team in the state won this weekend.
- Winter: Metro Detroit winter outlook 2018-2019.
LOCAL:
- Winter: Metro Detroit winter outlook 2018-2019.
- Clinton Township: Hearing for man accused of deadly shooting at workplace.
- Halloween: Trick-or-treat times in Southeast Michigan.
- Funeral Homes: Investigation continues into Detroit funeral homes mishandling human remains.
- Mark Bessner: Jury trial starts today for state trooper charged in Detroit teen's fatal ATV crash.
- Grand Rapids: Michigan photographer seeking public's assistance in locating couple in photograph.
- Traffic: Eastbound I-696 reopens with limited lanes Monday due to weather.
- Royal Oak: Man struck and killed by train.
- Weather: Next cold front on the way.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Canada: Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes off the coast of Canada.
- New York City: NYPD recalls body cam devices after one explodes.
- Jayme Closs: Missing Wisconsin girl's school will hold 'Gathering of Hope'.
- Clemson University: 30 injured in Clemson clubhouse collapse.
- Immigration: Migrant caravan resumes march north from Mexico-Guatemala border.
POLITICS:
- Mikhail Gorbachev: Former leader of the Soviet Union slams Trump's nuclear arms treaty plans as 'unacceptable'.
- Roger Stone: Stone's conflicting Wikileaks accounts examined, Washington Post reports.
- Human Rights Campaign: LGBTQ group calls on administration not to roll back rights.
- Florida: Gillum ready to 'go there' if DeSantis attacks in Florida governor debate.
- Ben Sasse: GOP senator says ending arms sales to Saudis 'should be on the table'.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- CBS Corporation: Richard Parsons resigns from CBS Corporation board.
- Halloween: 'Halloween' grabs one of the biggest horror openings ever.
- Kennedy Center: Mark Twain humor award winners.
SPORTS:
- Michigan: Nearly every team in the state won this weekend.
- Detroit Lions: Detroit Lions beat Miami Dolphins 32-21.
- Detroit Pistons: Griffin, Smith lead Pistons over Bulls 118-116.
JOBS:
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring data & research specialist.
- Oakland County: Oakland County Government hiring cashier.
- Canton Township: Stylecraft Printing looking for printing press operator.
- Dundee: Clean Tech Recycling Inc. looking for nighttime machine operator.
- Waterford: Oakland County looking for fiscal services supervisor.
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.