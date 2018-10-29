TOP STORIES Monday, October 29, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Mark Bessner: Closing arguments today in ex-trooper's trial for Detroit teen's deadly ATV crash.
- Fiat Chrysler: Automaker considers moving some Ram truck production to Mexico, report says.
- World Series: Red Sox, loaded with ex-Tigers, top Dodgers for 4th World Series title in 15 seasons.
- Downtown Detroit: Official renderings, building height of skyscraper at old Hudson's site released.
LOCAL:
- Michigan Lottery: $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Wayne County.
- Grand Rapids: Michigan photographer finds couple in proposal photograph.
- Haunted Michigan: The most haunted place in Michigan, according to Thrillist.
- Redford Township: Police seek vehicle stolen after woman killed at home.
- Genesee County: Teenagers plead guilty in connection to deadly I-75 rock-throwing case.
- Weather: Some sunshine Monday, rain on its way.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Gab: Social media network used by Pittsburgh suspect taken offline.
- Pittsburgh: Shooting draws lamentations from Jews worldwide.
- Cesar Sayoc: Pipe bomb suspect due in court.
- Manhattan: 2 bodies found in Hudson River were a missing Virginia teen and her sister.
POLITICS:
- Trump: President preparing to crisscross the country for final midterm push.
- Kevin McCarthy: House majority leader deletes tweet about Soros.
- Adam Schiff: California representative says Trump's 'modus operandi is to divide us'.
- Pittsburgh: Leaders around the world react to Pittsburgh mass killing.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- KISS: Band announces final tour with Detroit stop in March 2019.
- Streaming: Here's what's new on Netflix, Hulu and HBO in November 2018.
- Fox News: Network condemns rhetoric used by Lou Dobbs guest.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Lions: Seattle Seahawks beat the Detroit Lions 28-14.
- Red Wings: Red Wings get first home win, 4-2 over Stars.
JOBS:
- Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.
- Pontiac: Oakland County government hiring cook.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring data & research specialist.
- Oakland County: Oakland County Government hiring cashier.
- Canton Township: Stylecraft Printing looking for printing press operator.
