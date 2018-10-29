TOP STORIES Monday, October 29, 2018

News

  • Mark Bessner: Closing arguments today in ex-trooper's trial for Detroit teen's deadly ATV crash.
  • Fiat ChryslerAutomaker considers moving some Ram truck production to Mexico, report says.
  • World Series: Red Sox, loaded with ex-Tigers, top Dodgers for 4th World Series title in 15 seasons.
  • Downtown Detroit: Official renderings, building height of skyscraper at old Hudson's site released.

LOCAL

  • Michigan Lottery$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Wayne County.
  • Grand Rapids: Michigan photographer finds couple in proposal photograph.
  • Haunted Michigan: The most haunted place in Michigan, according to Thrillist.
  • Redford Township: Police seek vehicle stolen after woman killed at home.
  • Genesee County: Teenagers plead guilty in connection to deadly I-75 rock-throwing case.
  • WeatherSome sunshine Monday, rain on its way.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • GabSocial media network used by Pittsburgh suspect taken offline.
  • PittsburghShooting draws lamentations from Jews worldwide.
  • Cesar Sayoc: Pipe bomb suspect due in court.
  • Manhattan: 2 bodies found in Hudson River were a missing Virginia teen and her sister.

POLITICS:

  • TrumpPresident preparing to crisscross the country for final midterm push.
  • Kevin McCarthy: House majority leader deletes tweet about Soros.
  • Adam Schiff: California representative says Trump's 'modus operandi is to divide us'.
  • Pittsburgh: Leaders around the world react to Pittsburgh mass killing.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • KISSBand announces final tour with Detroit stop in March 2019.
  • Streaming: Here's what's new on Netflix, Hulu and HBO in November 2018.
  • Fox News: Network condemns rhetoric used by Lou Dobbs guest.

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Lions: Seattle Seahawks beat the Detroit Lions 28-14.
  • Red Wings: Red Wings get first home win, 4-2 over Stars.

JOBS: 

  • Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.
  • PontiacOakland County government hiring cook.
  • DetroitDetroit Symphony Orchestra hiring data & research specialist.
  • Oakland County: Oakland County Government hiring cashier.
  • Canton Township: Stylecraft Printing looking for printing press operator.

