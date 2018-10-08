News

TOP STORIES Monday, October 8, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Michigan Elections: Here's how to register to vote in the 2018 Michigan General Election.
  • Detroit: Hotel workers walk out on first strike in decades.
  • New York: Site of limo crash that killed 20, including 4 sisters, known as local danger spot.
  • Tropical Storm Michael: Florida declares emergency ahead of storm.

LOCAL

  • Detroit's East Side: 8 children, teen, adult taken to hospital after van crashes into school bus.
  • Clinton Township: ATM thieves slam vehicle into gas station at 15 Mile, Harper.
  • Roseville: Arson suspected in Maple Street house fire.
  • Detroit: Hotel workers walk out on first strike in decades.
  • Michigan Elections: Here's how to register to vote in the 2018 Michigan General Election.
  • Marijuana: Here's what marijuana legalization proposal looks like on ballot.
  • Lincoln Park: Mom dying of cystic fibrosis, family prepares to say goodbye.
  • Grand Traverse County: Utility worker dies after being shocked by electric line.
  • Belleville: Water service restored, still under boil water alert.
  • WeatherIsolated thunderstorm possible Monday afternoon.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • New York: Site of limo crash that killed 20, including 4 sisters, known as local danger spot.
  • Facebook: Users duped by viral message.
  • Tropical Storm Michael: Florida declares emergency ahead of storm.
  • Columbus DayAcross US, more cities ditch the holiday.
  • SpaceX: Rocket launch captivates Californians.

POLITICS:

  • Michigan Elections: Here's how to register to vote in the 2018 Michigan General Election.
  • US Military: Trump set to shuffle top generals.
  • Madam SecretaryClinton, Powell, Albright guest star on 'Madam Secretary'.
  • Mitch McConnellSenate majority leader leaves option open for SCOTUS nominee in 2020.
  • GOP: Republicans have a new name for Democrats: 'mob'.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Katt Williams: Comedian jailed on assault charges in Oregon.
  • Madam SecretaryClinton, Powell, Albright guest star on 'Madam Secretary'.
  • Scott Wilson: Actor who played in 'The Walking Dead' dies at 76.

SPORTS:

  • Michigan Football: For Michigan football, the rest of the season hinges on its next 3 games.
  • Conor McGregor: Fighter's comeback ends in defeat amid chaotic scenes.
  • Detroit Lions: Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-23.

JOBS: 

  • PontiacOakland County seeking public health nurse.
  • Dearborn: More than 100 employers to participate in fall job fair at ACCESS.
  • DetroitUnited Children and Family First in Detroit seeking program services manager.
  • Oakland County: Michigan Liberation looking for canvassers.
  • Saline: Kelly Services looking for automotive assembly workers.

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.