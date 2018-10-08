TOP STORIES Monday, October 8, 2018

Here are the top stories:
- Michigan Elections: Here's how to register to vote in the 2018 Michigan General Election.
- Detroit: Hotel workers walk out on first strike in decades.
- New York: Site of limo crash that killed 20, including 4 sisters, known as local danger spot.
- Tropical Storm Michael: Florida declares emergency ahead of storm.
LOCAL:
- Detroit's East Side: 8 children, teen, adult taken to hospital after van crashes into school bus.
- Clinton Township: ATM thieves slam vehicle into gas station at 15 Mile, Harper.
- Roseville: Arson suspected in Maple Street house fire.
- Marijuana: Here's what marijuana legalization proposal looks like on ballot.
- Lincoln Park: Mom dying of cystic fibrosis, family prepares to say goodbye.
- Grand Traverse County: Utility worker dies after being shocked by electric line.
- Belleville: Water service restored, still under boil water alert.
- Weather: Isolated thunderstorm possible Monday afternoon.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Facebook: Users duped by viral message.
- Columbus Day: Across US, more cities ditch the holiday.
- SpaceX: Rocket launch captivates Californians.
POLITICS:
- US Military: Trump set to shuffle top generals.
- Madam Secretary: Clinton, Powell, Albright guest star on 'Madam Secretary'.
- Mitch McConnell: Senate majority leader leaves option open for SCOTUS nominee in 2020.
- GOP: Republicans have a new name for Democrats: 'mob'.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Katt Williams: Comedian jailed on assault charges in Oregon.
- Scott Wilson: Actor who played in 'The Walking Dead' dies at 76.
SPORTS:
- Michigan Football: For Michigan football, the rest of the season hinges on its next 3 games.
- Conor McGregor: Fighter's comeback ends in defeat amid chaotic scenes.
- Detroit Lions: Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-23.
JOBS:
- Pontiac: Oakland County seeking public health nurse.
- Dearborn: More than 100 employers to participate in fall job fair at ACCESS.
- Detroit: United Children and Family First in Detroit seeking program services manager.
- Oakland County: Michigan Liberation looking for canvassers.
- Saline: Kelly Services looking for automotive assembly workers.
