TOP STORIES Monday, September 10, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- White Boy Rick: How 'White Boy Rick' became an informant, drug dealer in Detroit.
- Dallas: Police officer charged in fatal shooting of neighbor.
- Hurricane Florence: Storm is on track to hit the East Coast as a major storm later this week.
- Miss Michigan: Emily Sioma observes state's water at 2019 Miss America pageant.
LOCAL:
- Detroit: Police chase starts in Warren, ends in crash in Detroit; suspects fled on foot.
- Clinton Township: Arraignment for man suspected of killing sister, boyfriend found in shed.
- Traffic: Stretch of I-75 Business Loop (Woodward Avenue) closes for 2 months.
- Warren: Detroit rapper shot, robbed in Warren after winning rap battle, police say.
- Detroit: 3 men shot dead inside White Castle restaurant.
- Westland: Family wants stolen ashes, urn returned.
- Detroit's East Side: Violent arrest investigated for excessive force.
- Weather: Wet and cool Monday.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Alabama: Shooting near Auburn University campus leaves 1 dead.
- Chicago: Bishop admits he didn't report child abuse allegations.
- New York City: Subway station reopens for the first time since 9/11.
POLITICS:
- Andrew Cuomo: New York governor distances himself from NY Dems' mailer.
- Mike Pence: Vice president confident no one on his staff wrote the NYT column.
- Trump: President, Republicans talking loudest about impeachment.
- Cory Booker: Iowa Democrats announce senator as keynote speaker for fall gala.
- Stormy Daniels: Trump seeks to move past Stormy Daniels lawsuit.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Leslie Moonves: CBS CEO resigns following sexual harassment allegations.
- Olivia Newton-John: Actress diagnosed with cancer for the third time.
SPORTS:
- NFL: Predictions from experts for NFL Week 1: Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets.
- Detroit: Lions open season at Ford Field; Verlander returns to Comerica Park.
- MLB: Gant keeps Tigers' bats quiet, Cards come alive in 5-2 win.
JOBS:
- Detroit: Construction employment fair to be held Sept. 13.
- Southgate: AJM Packaging holding open interviews for general labor work.
- Farmington Hills: Jewish Association for Residential Care holding career event.
- Troy: 1-800-Hansons looking for sales representative.
- Detroit: Central Transport seeking CDL A drivers.
