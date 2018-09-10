News

TOP STORIES Monday, September 10, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

LOCAL

  • Detroit​​​​​​​: Police chase starts in Warren, ends in crash in Detroit; suspects fled on foot.
  • White Boy Rick: How 'White Boy Rick' became an informant, drug dealer in Detroit.
  • Clinton Township​​​​​​​: Arraignment for man suspected of killing sister, boyfriend found in shed.​​​​​​​
  • Miss Michigan: Emily Sioma observes state's water at 2019 Miss America pageant.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
  • Traffic: Stretch of I-75 Business Loop (Woodward Avenue) closes for 2 months.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
  • Warren: Detroit rapper shot, robbed in Warren after winning rap battle, police say.​​​​​​​
  • Detroit: 3 men shot dead inside White Castle restaurant.​​​​​​​
  • Westland: Family wants stolen ashes, urn returned.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
  • Detroit's East Side: Violent arrest investigated for excessive force.​​​​​​​
  • WeatherWet and cool Monday.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • DallasPolice officer charged in fatal shooting of neighbor.
  • Hurricane Florence: Storm is on track to hit the East Coast as a major storm later this week.
  • Alabama: Shooting near Auburn University campus leaves 1 dead.
  • Chicago: Bishop admits he didn't report child abuse allegations.
  • New York City: Subway station reopens for the first time since 9/11.

POLITICS:

  • Andrew Cuomo: New York governor distances himself from NY Dems' mailer.​​​​​​​
  • Mike Pence​​​​​​​: Vice president confident no one on his staff wrote the NYT column.​​​​​​​
  • Trump: President, Republicans talking loudest about impeachment.
  • Cory Booker​​​​​: Iowa Democrats announce senator as keynote speaker for fall gala.
  • Stormy Daniels: Trump seeks to move past Stormy Daniels lawsuit.

SPORTS:

  • NFL: Predictions from experts for NFL Week 1: Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets.
  • Detroit​​​​​​​: Lions open season at Ford Field; Verlander returns to Comerica Park.
  • MLB: Gant keeps Tigers' bats quiet, Cards come alive in 5-2 win.

JOBS: 

  • DetroitConstruction employment fair to be held Sept. 13.
  • Southgate: AJM Packaging holding open interviews for general labor work.
  • Farmington Hills: Jewish Association for Residential Care holding career event.
  • Troy1-800-Hansons looking for sales representative.
  • Detroit: Central Transport seeking CDL A drivers.

